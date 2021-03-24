New York Times and Washington Post redraw middle-east boundaries

The New York Times and the Washington Post have once again engaged in Israel bashing - spewing out fake maps and phony history about Israel, its origins and indeed its continued existence as the Jewish National Home – first articulated in the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and confirmed in article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

The following maps:

captioned: "Illustration by The New York Times/Photographs via Getty"

appeared in: an article in the New York Times headlined "The myth of co-existence in Israel"

was written by: Diana Buttu - identified as "a lawyer, former adviser to the negotiating team of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Palestinian citizen of Israel"

The Washington Post's Glen Kessler – described as The Fact Checker – to his credit - was quick to point out the falsehoods in the maps "that showed a shrinking map of Palestine, from the borders of the British mandate for Palestine in 1947 to areas that would be under Palestinian control after adoption of a recent [Trump - ed] peace plan.".

Kessler informed readers that:

Patrick Healy, deputy opinion editor of the [New York] Times, issued a statement saying "it was not meant to be a literal, factual map ... this was an illustration conveying a sense of shrinking space for Palestinians. It is art.

But obviouly wanting to show up its' arch competitor's anti-Israel bias – Kessler then pointed out:

Still, a version of this map has been circulating for almost 20 years, supposedly showing how "Historic Palestine" had been taken over by Israel. As a technical matter, the map is a confusing mélange of images: it includes something that did not exist (Palestinian control over all the territory), something that did not happen (the proposed United Nations partition) and something odd (pre-1967 occupations by Jordan and Egypt are depicted as Palestinian-controlled).

Fake maps such as these have been reproduced all over the media, internet and in textbooks published by repected publishers for decades.

McGraw Hill Publishing – in 2016 - withdrew from sale and trashed unsold copies of one such textbook - Global Politics: Engaging a Complex World - containing these maps: