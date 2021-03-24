Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

New York Times and Washington Post redraw middle-east boundaries

By David Singer - posted Friday, 4 June 2021

The New York Times and the Washington Post have once again engaged in Israel bashing - spewing out fake maps and phony history about Israel, its origins and indeed its continued existence as the Jewish National Home – first articulated in the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and confirmed in article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

The following maps:

Advertisement
  • captioned: "Illustration by The New York Times/Photographs via Getty"
  • appeared in: an article in the New York Times headlined "The myth of co-existence in Israel"
  • was written by: Diana Buttu - identified as "a lawyer, former adviser to the negotiating team of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Palestinian citizen of Israel"

The Washington Post's Glen Kessler – described as The Fact Checker – to his credit - was quick to point out the falsehoods in the maps "that showed a shrinking map of Palestine, from the borders of the British mandate for Palestine in 1947 to areas that would be under Palestinian control after adoption of a recent [Trump - ed] peace plan.".

Kessler informed readers that:

Patrick Healy, deputy opinion editor of the [New York] Times, issued a statement saying "it was not meant to be a literal, factual map ... this was an illustration conveying a sense of shrinking space for Palestinians. It is art.

But obviouly wanting to show up its' arch competitor's anti-Israel bias – Kessler then pointed out:

Advertisement

Still, a version of this map has been circulating for almost 20 years, supposedly showing how "Historic Palestine" had been taken over by Israel. As a technical matter, the map is a confusing mélange of images: it includes something that did not exist (Palestinian control over all the territory), something that did not happen (the proposed United Nations partition) and something odd (pre-1967 occupations by Jordan and Egypt are depicted as Palestinian-controlled).

Fake maps such as these have been reproduced all over the media, internet and in textbooks published by repected publishers for decades.

McGraw Hill Publishing – in 2016 - withdrew from sale and trashed unsold copies of one such textbook - Global Politics: Engaging a Complex World - containing these maps:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy