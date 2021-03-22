Al Jazeera and AP cover up destruction of Hamas media mouthpiece

Al Jazeera and Associated Press (AP) reports on Israel's demolition of the 14 storey building in which their respective offices were located illustrates media anti-Israel bias that seeks to denigrate and delegitimise the Jewish State in much of the media reporting coming from the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera's report claimed:

A building that housed international media offices including Al Jazeera's in the Gaza Strip has been hit by an Israeli air raid that demolished the structure… The building also housed The Associated Press news agency bureau.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt released the following statement:

We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit. The Israeli government says the building contained Hamas military intelligence assets. We have called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence. AP's bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.

Both these media outlets failed to report that one of the other media offices located in the building was Middle East Eye (MEE) – exposed as the alleged media mouthpiece for Hamas in this 2017 report:

David Hearst – in an apparent brain explosion– has just published a virulent anti-Israel article in MEE conveniently omitting to include MEE's location:

Its [Israel's] air force may bomb the building housing AP and Al Jazeera.

Designed to whip up anti-Israel hatred? You be the judge.