Strong Israeli government can curb domestic Arab Jew-hatred

By David Singer - posted Monday, 17 May 2021

The display of unadulterated Jew-hatred shown by a large number of Israel's Arab residents during the past week - provoking equally-condemnatory retaliatory responses by Jewish individuals - can only be dealt with and eradicated by a strong Israeli Government.

Israel's current caretaker government headed by Likud's leader - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - and Blue and White's leader - Defence Minister Benny Gantz - has shown it is more than capable of dealing with its arch Jew-hating neighbour in Gaza - Hamas - which has fired more than 2000 rockets indiscriminately into Israel's population centers in five days.

Yemina leader Naftali Bennett, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar now need to put aside their personal aversion towards Netanyahu by joining forces with Netanyahu's current coalition parties to secure an overwhelming majority of 72 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

Gantz's party could also be invited to join - giving Israel's next Government 80 seats.

Either outcome would enable Israel to introduce urgent laws to regain control of the streets and begin ending the real threats posed to the lives and property of Jews - who comprise 80% of Israel's population - and Arabs - who make up the remaining 20%.

Burning synagogues, attacking Jews and mass demonstrations of support for Hamas witnessed over the past week in the mixed Arab-Jewish population cities of Lod and Ramle and on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem cannot be allowed to continue.

Any inadequacies in Israel's existing laws to end the current Arab riots needs to be rectified.

Any support for Hamas - as pictured below - must be made illegal. Such demonstrations are inflammatory and clearly designed to incite violence. Those identified at such gatherings need to be identified, tracked down and jailed.

Any Israeli political party supporting Hamas must be banned.

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article is by Yaakov Kirschen, aka "Dry Bones", one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators, whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

