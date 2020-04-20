Peace, trust and solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic

Readers interested to know why the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2021 as International Year of Peace and Trust (IYPT) will discover that mainstream media ignored this diplomatic decision of the world organisation. The probable reason for such attitude is the sad fact that 2021 is the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic during which the world community of nations is confronted with an invisible enemy which is seriously affecting peace and trust.

The current world is characterized by global vulnerabilities, perplexities and discontinuities affecting global, regional and inter-regional cooperation in all fields. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic many elements of instability and unpredictability have an increased negative impact on international arena and on its actors.

Noble objectives

However , even if this is an undeniable reality, the noble objectives of a great number of countries who proposed the proclamation of the IYPT cannot be underestimated.

Indeed, when UNGA adopted by consensus on 12 September 2019 the relevant resolution on the IYPT, 193 members of the world organization were convinced that such a Year constitutes a means of mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace and trust among nations based on, inter alia, political dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation, in order to build sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony.

In the same spirit, the UNGA acknowledged that the approach of multilateralism and diplomacy could reinforce the advancement of the three pillars of the UN, namely, sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights, which are interconnected and mutually reinforcing.

In more practical terms , the UNGA recognized the importance of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, which serve as the universal mandate for the international community, particularly the UN system, for the promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence that benefits humanity, in particular future generations.

In operational terms, the UNGA called upon the international community to continue to promote peace and trust among nations as a value that promotes sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights.

Therefore, the UNGA invited all member states, organizations of the UN system, other relevant international and regional organizations and civil society, including non-governmental organizations, individuals and other relevant stakeholders, to facilitate the observance of the IYPT, in an appropriate manner and to disseminate the advantages of peace and trust, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic Covid -19 the organization of such activities is still on the waiting list worldwide. Moreover, on the whole planet we witness an acute form of trust deficit syndrome, a crisis of trust in national institutions, while trust in global governance is also fragile and global peace- a supreme value of humanity- is still a noble dream.

Towards a culture of peace

When the draft resolution summarized above was submitted, it was emphasized that peace and trust represent acceptance and respect and embody mutual understanding and the recognition of diversity in all its myriad forms. Diversity enriches and strengthens the foundations of life itself, and the recognition of diversity ensures peaceful coexistence to a greater degree even than tolerance.