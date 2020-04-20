Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Peace, trust and solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic

By Ioan Voicu - posted Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Readers interested to know  why the United Nations General Assembly  (UNGA) declared 2021 as  International Year of Peace and Trust (IYPT) will discover that mainstream media ignored this diplomatic decision of the world organisation. The probable reason for such attitude is the sad fact that 2021 is the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic during which the world community of nations is confronted with an invisible enemy which is seriously affecting peace and trust.

The  current world is characterized by global vulnerabilities, perplexities and discontinuities affecting global, regional and inter-regional cooperation in all fields. As a  result of the Covid-19 pandemic many elements of instability and unpredictability have an increased negative impact on international arena and on its actors.

Noble objectives

Advertisement

However , even if this is an undeniable reality, the noble objectives of a great number of countries who proposed the  proclamation of the IYPT cannot be underestimated.

Indeed, when UNGA  adopted by  consensus  on 12 September 2019 the relevant resolution on the IYPT, 193 members of the world organization were convinced that such a Year   constitutes a means of mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace and trust among nations based on, inter alia, political dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation, in order to build sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony.

In the same spirit, the UNGA acknowledged that the approach of multilateralism and diplomacy could reinforce the advancement of the three pillars of the UN, namely, sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights, which are interconnected and mutually reinforcing.

 In more practical terms , the UNGA recognized the importance of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace,  which serve as the universal mandate for the international community, particularly the UN  system, for the promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence that benefits humanity, in particular future generations.

In operational terms, the UNGA  called upon the international community to continue to promote peace and trust among nations as a value that promotes sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights.

Therefore, the UNGA  invited all member states, organizations of the UN system, other relevant international and regional organizations and civil society, including non-governmental organizations, individuals and other relevant stakeholders, to facilitate the observance of the IYPT, in an appropriate manner and to disseminate the advantages of peace and trust, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic Covid -19 the organization of such activities is still on the waiting list worldwide. Moreover, on the whole planet we witness an acute form of trust deficit syndrome, a crisis of trust in national institutions, while trust in global governance is also fragile and global peace- a supreme value of humanity- is still a noble dream.

Towards a culture of peace

When the draft resolution summarized above was submitted,  it was emphasized that  peace and trust represent acceptance and respect and embody mutual understanding and the recognition of diversity in all its myriad forms. Diversity enriches and strengthens the foundations of life itself, and the recognition of diversity ensures peaceful coexistence to a greater degree even than tolerance. 

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Ioan Voicu is a Visiting Professor at Assumption University in Bangkok

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Ioan Voicu

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Ioan Voicu
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy