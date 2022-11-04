Multilateral diplomacy in action

The landscape of multilateral diplomacy in 2024 promises to be exceptionally dynamic. A prime illustration of this dynamism unfolded recently with the convening of the 11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok from February 20 to 23. ESCAP stands as the largest regional commission globally, boasting a membership of 62 states and associate members, among them Australia.

Despite its significance, this remarkable event failed to capture the attention of mainstream media outlets. It's a missed opportunity for Australian readers and anyone keen on staying abreast of international developments to remain uninformed about the pivotal discussions that transpired during this forum.

Cardinal issues

At the heart of this Bangkok diplomatic gathering were cardinal issues facing the region. Senior government officials, UN representatives, private sector leaders, and voices from youth and civil society came together to exchange insights and strategies. Their aim was to galvanize regional action and devise effective solutions.

However, the outlook presented at the outset was far from optimistic. It is soberly acknowledged that the Asia-Pacific region lags behind by an estimated 32 years in its pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Compounded by fiscal constraints, exorbitant borrowing costs, and burgeoning debt burdens, the future appears bleak. Alarmingly, up to half of the low-income countries in the Asia-Pacific region are either at high risk of or already mired in debt distress.

However, an optimistic tone emerged from the statement of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

According to her, "While the challenges ahead are formidable, the transition we envisage opens vast avenues of opportunity. We can herald an era of sustainable prosperity if we choose to act decisively and collaboratively." She further highlighted six entry points for transformative actions -- food systems; energy access and affordability; digital connectivity; education; jobs and social protection; and climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution -- to amplify efforts across multiple SDGs.

Another important speaker,Paula Narvaéz, President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), declared : "The data tells us that at the current pace of implementation, the region will miss 90 per cent of the 118 measurable SDG targets by 2030." However, in addition , the same speaker reminded that "Despite these trends, we know that there is energy and potential for the countries of the Asia-Pacific region to build on their proven innovation to scale up action. The region has lessons to share across all the SDGs, including disaster risk reduction policies, the uptake of digital technologies and trade and regional economic cooperation."

A real programmatic statement was pronounced by the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. In her opinion "Asia-Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region that has been an engine of global economic growth since the turn of the century. Yet, the region and our world are facing complex challenges: A cost-of-living crisis - on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple conflicts; a triple planetary crisis - with 85 per cent of people in Asia-Pacific at risk of greater exposure to multi-hazard climate risks; geopolitical tensions, conflict and instability have caused displacement and untold human suffering."

From the diplomatic community the most significant declaration was made by Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, who said inter alia the following : "Sustainable development is about society, the people and the planet. These fundamental elements need to be addressed in a balanced and inclusive manner. Business-as-usual can no longer be the way forward. Transformative mindsets and actions by all of us are urgently needed if we are to fulfill the promise of leaving no one behind,"

Other participants emphasized the need to improve the lives of grassroots communities in the region which are now at a critical level. It is necessary to address the structural causes of persistent poverty and deepening inequalities, and recast development as a process organized and led by the people.

References were made to the meaningful engagement of young people in development processes. Youth representatives called for a dedicated and sustainable civic space for young people at the local and national level, connected cohesively at the regional level. Young people sit at the table as active decisionmakers, as active national delegation members and wish to decide on the sustainable development issues that matter to them.