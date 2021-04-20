Towards a consolidation of inter-regional diplomacy

The Economic Leaders of APEC met in-person for the first time in four years in Bangkok on 18-19 November 2022.

Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC) is an original forum of cooperation on the world arena.By its composition it is an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region. After a number of successful ASEAN's post-ministerial conferences, APEC started its functioning in 1989 in response to the growing interdependence of Asia-Pacific economies and the advent of regional trade blocs in other parts of the world. Its initial major aim was to establish new markets for agricultural products and raw materials beyond Europe.

APEC is headquartered in Singapore and is recognized today as one of the highest-level multilateral blocs and oldest forums in the Asia-Pacific region and it exerts an important global influence on world economy.

APEC membership includes: Australia; Brunei Darussalam; Canada; Chile; People's Republic of China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; the Russian Federation; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand and the United States of America.

APEC has also three official observers: the ASEAN Secretariat, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

The APEC 2022 Leaders' Declaration is the most recent collective instrument of this forum and was adopted by consensus in Bangkok on 19 November 2022.

This diplomatic document has 23 paragraphs and starts by reminding that APEC will continue the implementation of the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, including through the Aotearoa Plan of Action. In 2022 the APEC Mee ting took place under the theme "Open. Connect. Balance."

We will analyse selectively this document, using the terminology of the original text and respecting the numerous English abbreviations established by its diplomatic negotiators and drafters.

Priorities

APEC advances work through three priorities: to be open to all opportunities, connected in all dimensions, and balanced in all aspects, in order to advance long-term robust, innovative and inclusive economic growth, as well as sustainability objectives in the Asia-Pacific region.

On substance, APEC 2022 Leaders declare :"We have been intensifying our efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigating its impact on our people and economies to promote health and wellbeing, as well as improving the overall standard of living for all".

An interesting compromise solution has been achieved on the language for the formulations dealing with the war in Ukraine, as contained in the following paragraph reproduced in extenso :