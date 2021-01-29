Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Trump allegations of election fraud in Georgia to be investigated

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 24 March 2021

President Trump's allegations of election fraud in Fulton County Georgia were revived this week after:

  • The Washington Post corrected a story published on 9 January and
  • A Fulton County Superior Court judge granted conditional approval to inspect Fulton County mail-in ballots that may be counterfeit.

The Washington Post Correction was humiliating:

Advertisement

CORRECTION

Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump's [23 – ed.] December phone call with the state's top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump's comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to "find the fraud" or say she would be "a national hero" if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find "dishonesty" there. He also told her that she had "the most important job in the country right now." A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.

The New York Times, CNN and ABC – who had run with the original Washington Post story - also made similarly embarrassing back downs.

Fulton County had achieved national prominence following the emergence of a video on 3 December alleging voter fraud had occurred in the State Farms Arena polling booth located in Fulton County - which was debunked by State election officials the next day.

On 30 December Georgia's Senate Election Law Study Subcommittee and the Senate Judiciary Committee (Committee) unanimously passed a motion to conduct a forensic audit of absentee ballot papers in Fulton County after hearing evidence that two different ballot papers had allegedly been used in Fulton County with the following differing distinguishing features:

1. Some ballot papers had a bar code in the top right hand corner and some did not.

Advertisement

2. Some ballot papers were properly aligned and others were misaligned which could have seen Trump votes allocated to Biden.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

9 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 9 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy