Jordan and Israel now the only viable two-state solution

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has unequivocally confirmed its rejection of an independent demilitarised state proposed by President Trump in:
- Gaza
- About 70% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and
- Parts of Israel's sovereign territory.
PLO representative - Riad Malki - told the Security Council on 26 January 2021:
Advertisement
It is our collective responsibility to salvage the two-State solution on the pre-1967 borders before it is too late.
Malki was blatantly lying to the Security Council.
There were no "pre-1967 borders" - only "1949 Armistice lines" - the Armistice Demarcation Lines negotiated after the 1948 attack on the newly declared State of Israel by Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon- as designated in agreements between:
- The Government of Egypt and the Government of Israel dated 24 February 1949
- the Government of the Hashemite Jordan Kingdom and the Government of Israel dated 3 April 1949
(Armistice Agreements)
Article VI (9) of the Jordan/Israel Armistice Agreement provided:
Advertisement
The Armistice Demarcation Lines defined in articles V and VI of this Agreement are agreed upon by the Parties without prejudice to future territorial settlements or boundary lines or to claims of either Party relating thereto.
Article V (2) of the Egypt/Israel Armistice Agreement provided:
The Armistice Demarcation Line is not to be construed in any sense as a political or territorial boundary, and is delineated without prejudice to rights, claims and positions of either Party to the Armistice as regards ultimate settlement of the Palestine question.
Discuss in our Forums
See what other readers are saying about this article!
Click here to read & post comments.
4 posts so far.