Jordan and Israel now the only viable two-state solution

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has unequivocally confirmed its rejection of an independent demilitarised state proposed by President Trump in:

Gaza

About 70% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and

Parts of Israel's sovereign territory.

PLO representative - Riad Malki - told the Security Council on 26 January 2021:

It is our collective responsibility to salvage the two-State solution on the pre-1967 borders before it is too late.

Malki was blatantly lying to the Security Council.

There were no "pre-1967 borders" - only "1949 Armistice lines" - the Armistice Demarcation Lines negotiated after the 1948 attack on the newly declared State of Israel by Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon- as designated in agreements between:

The Government of Egypt and the Government of Israel dated 24 February 1949

the Government of the Hashemite Jordan Kingdom and the Government of Israel dated 3 April 1949

(Armistice Agreements)

Article VI (9) of the Jordan/Israel Armistice Agreement provided:

The Armistice Demarcation Lines defined in articles V and VI of this Agreement are agreed upon by the Parties without prejudice to future territorial settlements or boundary lines or to claims of either Party relating thereto.

Article V (2) of the Egypt/Israel Armistice Agreement provided: