SCOTUS shirks its responsibility when needed most

11 December 2020 will be remembered as the date when America was abandoned by its legal system at a time when it was needed most.
On that date the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) refused to hear:
STATE OF TEXAS, Plaintiff, v. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA, STATE OF GEORGIA, STATE OF MICHIGAN, AND STATE OF WISCONSIN, Defendants
The case challenged the 2020 Presidential election results – an election whose legitimacy was being questioned by President Trump and the 74 million people who voted for him but was also being affirmed by President-elect Joe Biden and the 85 million people who voted for him.
The Supreme Court's running sheet for the case (see image below) belies what was happening.
23 Motions - supporting either the Plaintiff or Defendants or neither – had been filed by:
1. DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,
2. STATE OF MISSOURI AND 16 OTHER STATES IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFF - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia
3. 18 PERSONS IN SUPPORT OF DEFENDANTS – lawyers and others who have worked in Republican administrations, and former Senators, governors and Congressional representatives – who had an interest in seeing that judicial decisions about the forthcoming election are based on sound legal principles.
4. 4 CONSTITUTIONAL ATTORNEYS IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS
5. THE STATE OF ARIZONA AND MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL
6. THE STATE OF OHIO IN SUPPORT OF NEITHER PARTY
