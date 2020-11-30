Support Us!

SCOTUS shirks its responsibility when needed most

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 19 January 2021

11 December 2020 will be remembered as the date when America was abandoned by its legal system at a time when it was needed most.

On that date the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) refused to hear:

STATE OF TEXAS, Plaintiff, v. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA, STATE OF GEORGIA, STATE OF MICHIGAN, AND STATE OF WISCONSIN, Defendants

The case challenged the 2020 Presidential election results – an election whose legitimacy was being questioned by President Trump and the 74 million people who voted for him but was also being affirmed by President-elect Joe Biden and the 85 million people who voted for him.

The Supreme Court's running sheet for the case (see image below) belies what was happening.

23 Motions - supporting either the Plaintiff or Defendants or neither – had been filed by:

1. DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,

2. STATE OF MISSOURI AND 16 OTHER STATES IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFF - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia

3. 18 PERSONS IN SUPPORT OF DEFENDANTS – lawyers and others who have worked in Republican administrations, and former Senators, governors and Congressional representatives – who had an interest in seeing that judicial decisions about the forthcoming election are based on sound legal principles.

4. 4 CONSTITUTIONAL ATTORNEYS IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS

5. THE STATE OF ARIZONA AND MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL

6. THE STATE OF OHIO IN SUPPORT OF NEITHER PARTY

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

