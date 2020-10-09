The US-CCP neo-Cold War is happening in the present tense

China and the United States have virtually entered the Cold War, which was ignited by the CCP. The CCP has carried out three nuclear threat operations this year.

The first was when the CCP's naval nuclear submarine arrived in the waters of Midway Island at the end of January to conduct military exercises including attacking Pearl Harbor and testing the final defence capabilities of the US Third Island Chain.

The second was when the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece announced in March that the nuclear submarine that carried out a strategic nuclear attack on the United States had obtained a safe launch position in the South China Sea, placing the United States under Chinese nuclear threat at any time.

The third incident was at the end of June, when the CCP claimed the completion of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which would provide eyes for the CCP's nuclear missiles and allow them to carry out precision strikes across the United States.

The combination of these three threats is equivalent to the modern version of the 21st century Cuban crisis during the US-Soviet Cold War. Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, the United States is now facing the threat of another red nuclear power. The United States had to defend itself and enter a Cold War-style all-round confrontation with the CCP. The United States began to make a public response in July and delivered four consecutive milestone speeches, expounding in detail the new US policy towards the CCP. The page of the past four decades of US-China relations has now been turned. From now on, the US will view the CCP as an imagined enemy, and take comprehensive countermeasures to maintain US national security, and weaken the CCP.

This confrontation has manifested in four areas in order of importance: military, espionage, economics, and politics. The US-Soviet Cold War was only a confrontation on the military front, and there was no economic globalization at that time. Today's US-China Cold War is taking place during this period of economic globalization, and the US has experienced all-out infiltrations by the CCP, therefore making it extremely difficult for the United States to cope with.

In late September, there was a military confrontation with the Chinese naval nuclear submarines when the US military exercise was on in Bashi Channel. Before President Trump was admitted to hospital on 2nd October, two US doomsday planes took off, sending a clear warning not to act rashly, as they could function a second nuclear strike to any enemy.

The CCP's global strategy has deeply penetrated the US-led Western democracies. Regarding the behavior of the CCP, I raised a warning to the Australian government as early as during 2003, but received no response. Dropping all guard against the CCP, the predominant neo-appeasement policy lasting now for more than three decades has boosted the threat by the CCP to the world. If the policy continues to offer a free hand for the CCP to develop and prosper, then it is not hard to imagine how pathetic and dangerous the future of the world could be.

Economic globalization has resulted in serious setbacks to the US economy, and it has also given the CCP a strong penetration capability against the US Today the operation of the CCP's Fifth column in the United States and other Western democracies is strong and rampant, with public or private assistance by famous people and the likes of people such as Henry Kissinger and Wall Street tycoons who have been so very keen to be on the side of the CCP. It is definitely the same kind of people in Australia who have done the same work as Kissinger. But it is not the time to name and shame here.

At present, the most noteworthy issue is when the United States can establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan. We look forward to this happening. It is my fervent hope that Australia will help the United States in this particular regard, actively seeking to enhance relations with Taiwan, so as to help Taiwan get out of diplomatic isolation.

As long as the US and Taiwan can establish diplomatic relations, this will corner the CCP to fall into a crisis of diplomatic, political, and popular support. If Xi Jinping brazenly launches a war across the Taiwan Strait in order to make a political breakthrough, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and India can fight the CCP together, and the CCP will immediately be defeated and collapse. The result of this would be that China undergoes drastic political change, and democratization will be kick started.

The US-CCP neo-Cold War is happening in the present tense, not somewhere in the future. The United States is being forced to go into battle with the CCP, but it must find correct opportunities, with good reasons. It seems that the United States is now eager to restore its former diplomatic relations with the ROC Taiwan, but Taiwan is also now apparently nervous. The United States does not want to fire first, she wants the CCP to fire the first shot, then the United States has the legitimacy to go to war as defender. Therefore, the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the United States is the best way to force China to fire the first shot.