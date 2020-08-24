Support Us!

On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

___________

PLO and Hamas must hold elections or let their citizens emigrate

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 30 September 2020

The PLO's continuing refusal to negotiate with Israel on President Trump's Peace Plan - whilst also denouncing the peace treaties signed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain with Israel - sees West Bank and Gazan Arabs remaining captive to accepting these disastrous PLO decisions without any rights to vote or emigrate.

These disenfranchised, beleaguered and long-suffering populations have seen the PLO reject proposals for peace flowing from:

  • 1993 Oslo Accords,
  • 2000 Camp David Summit,
  • 2003 Bush Road Map,
  • Israel's unilateral disengagement from Gaza 2005
  • 2007 Annapolis Conference,
  • 2014 Kerry negotiations and
  • Trump's 2020 deal of the century – reportedly endorsed by Qatar.
Financial assistance to improve their miserable lives has been lost – including:

· $750 million annuallyfrom direct American aid

· $360 million per annumin American aid to UNRWA

· America terminatingits payment of 22% of UNESCO's annual budget following UNESCO's admission of the "State of Palestine" as a member contrary to American domestic law and in contravention of UNESCO's own constitution

· $28.5 billion that would have flown from international donors at the Manama Conferenceheld on 25/26 June 2019 if the Trump Peace Plan was implemented.

The UAE voiced its support for the Manama Conference and what it hoped would be achieved:

The UAE supports all international efforts aimed at supporting economic progress and increasing opportunities in the region, and alleviating the suffering of people in the region, particularly our brothers in Palestine... It (the Conference) aims to lift the Palestinian people out of misery and to enable them for a stable and prosperous future...

Hamas and the PLO violently opposedand boycotted the Manama Conference.

Hamas – which turned Gaza into a hell hole following Israel's unilateral disengagement in 2005 – had the gall to warnthe Manama Conference Arab attendees:

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

