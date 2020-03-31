PLO sidelined as Trump brokers deal between Israel and UAE

The outright refusal by the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to negotiate with Israel on President Trump's Vision for Peace has seen Trump sideline the PLO by brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump's spectacular breakthrough now sees three Arab States – Egypt, Jordan and the UAE – that could replace the PLO in negotiations with Israel on Trump's Peace Plan to end the Jewish-Arab conflict that still remains unresolved after 100 years.

The White House statement announcing the diplomatic rapprochement has ominous portents for the PLO:

The United States and Israel recall with gratitude the appearance of the United Arab Emirates at the White House reception held on January 27, 2020, at which President Trump presented his Vision, and express their appreciation for United Arab Emirates' related supportive statements. The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Significantly no mention is made of creating an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan - the two successor states to the League of Nations 1922 Mandate for Palestine.

The Mandate had laid the groundwork for the establishment of:

an Arab state – Transjordan (now Jordan) - in 78% of former Palestine in 1946,

a Jewish State – Israel - in 17% in 1948

with sovereignty still unresolved in the remaining 5% - Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza.

Trump's Vision offered the PLO Gaza and possibly 70% of Judea and Samaria for a second Arab State in former Palestine - in addition to Jordan.

Abbas – who has been demanding 100% for the last 25 years – made his displeasure known in terms that would not have endeared him to Trump:

I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale; all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass … We say a thousand no's to the deal of the century...

Trump's offer - spurned so dismissively by Abbas - now seems destined for the dustbin of history.