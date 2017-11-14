A politically-correct guide to film censorship

With 'Gone With the Wind' pulled from streaming platforms, the opportunity for more politically-correct meddling into the movies people watch has never been greater and we must not stop until only films conforming to the values of a 2020 reader of The Guardian are allowed.

Of course, once the values of 2020 are obsolete, we must limit film choices further because the only way we are to progress as a society is if everyone thinks the same.

So below is an overview of some of the movies that need to be pulled.

D.W. Griffith's 'Birth of the Nation' (1915) is already unavailable across the major streaming services, but we can't stop there. We must recall every DVD and VHS copy and retrospectively strip it of all honours and awards.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) follows Dorothy (an archaic representation of a female) who journeys along a yellow-brick road to see a Wizard (why does she need the help of an old white man? Why isn't she already empowered?) and, along the way, meets a host of eccentric characters including a Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man. Could it be that these characters are stereotypes of disadvantaged minorities or is this just a harmless children's film? It would be safest if we ban it.

Charlie Chaplin's 'The Great Dictator' (1940) spoofs Hitler which could be traumatic for holocaust survivors and other minorities. His speech (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_kNTOGHOF0), which affirms the need for unity across all races is unhinged hate-speech and should be promptly banned.

'Citizen Kane' (1941) is about a rich, dead, white male and it shows, in the end, that he is just as human as the rest of us, having lived a life of love and loss and, in the end, dying alone. Clearly that is inappropriate for this day and age, the only part for a rich, white male should be the villain.

'The Searchers' (1956) is about a gun-toting and backward southerner who is bitter about the South losing the Civil War. Get rid of this movie, and the whole filmography of John Wayne!

'Rear Window' (1954) is the story of a peeping tom, 'Vertigo' (1958) is about a stalker and 'Psycho' (1960) portrays a proud, nonbinary person as a psychotic killer. Time to pull them all!

'The Magnificent Seven' (1960) was not very magnificent, featuring seven white males. Don't they know that it is diversity that gives us strength?

'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962) glorifies the patriarchal justice system that finds a man innocent of rape. It is thanks to this justice system that prioritises due process and the rule of law that women are afraid to come forward about rape allegations. It needs to be banned.

In 'The Graduate' (1967) young Benjamin Braddock is manipulated into sex by a more powerful woman. This is offensive to male-on-female victims of sexual assault for showing that it can go both ways. Get rid of it, I say!