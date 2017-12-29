Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The actor formerly known as Ellen Page

By Tim O'Hare - posted Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Headlines throughout the world said the same 'Ellen Page has come out as transgender.'

'Who's Elliot Page?' You may ask.

Be careful.

Advertisement

Other organisations said 'the former Juno star'.

'Hey, wait, wasn't it Ellen Page who was in Juno? Not Elliot.'

Hate speech!

Elliot Page has always been Elliot Page, so the media narrative goes. It was on December 1st, 2020 that Elliot Page 'came out' as a transgender man but he has always been a man trapped in a female body.

That was the attitude with 'Caitlyn Jenner', that 'she' had always been 'has always been a woman' and that is the attitude with Elliot Page.

As the Sydney Morning Herald put it, 'Juno Star Elliot Page announces he is transgender.' Just like that, without puberty or any medical procedure, Page has gone from female to male and we have to adjust to believe that it was Elliot Page, not Ellen who was in Juno. That is the new truth, as decided on the 1st of December, 2020, and all points to the contrary have to be erased.

Advertisement

A quick Google search shows all major news outlets saying 'Elliot Page', a person who did not exist until a few days ago, and 'Ellen Page' has been erased.

Websites would not even dare relay the information logically and linearly with a headline like 'Actor Ellen Page now identifies as a man and prefers to be called Elliot Page'

It is 'Elliot Page' who 'came out', 'Elliot Page' who introduced 'himself' and Elliot Page who wants to be known as 'he/him' .

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Tim O’Hare is a Sydney-based, freelance commentator, originally from Brisbane. He has written about a range of subjects and particularly enjoys commenting on the culture wars and the intersection between politics, culture, sport, and the arts.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Tim O'Hare

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Tim O'Hare
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy