The actor formerly known as Ellen Page

Headlines throughout the world said the same 'Ellen Page has come out as transgender.'

'Who's Elliot Page?' You may ask.

Be careful.

Other organisations said 'the former Juno star'.

'Hey, wait, wasn't it Ellen Page who was in Juno? Not Elliot.'

Hate speech!

Elliot Page has always been Elliot Page, so the media narrative goes. It was on December 1st, 2020 that Elliot Page 'came out' as a transgender man but he has always been a man trapped in a female body.

That was the attitude with 'Caitlyn Jenner', that 'she' had always been 'has always been a woman' and that is the attitude with Elliot Page.

As the Sydney Morning Herald put it, 'Juno Star Elliot Page announces he is transgender.' Just like that, without puberty or any medical procedure, Page has gone from female to male and we have to adjust to believe that it was Elliot Page, not Ellen who was in Juno. That is the new truth, as decided on the 1st of December, 2020, and all points to the contrary have to be erased.

A quick Google search shows all major news outlets saying 'Elliot Page', a person who did not exist until a few days ago, and 'Ellen Page' has been erased.

Websites would not even dare relay the information logically and linearly with a headline like 'Actor Ellen Page now identifies as a man and prefers to be called Elliot Page'

It is 'Elliot Page' who 'came out', 'Elliot Page' who introduced 'himself' and Elliot Page who wants to be known as 'he/him' .