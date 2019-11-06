Support Us!

___________

Buddhist, Rohingya and Christian lives matter

By Spencer Gear - posted Thursday, 25 June 2020

There have been 8:46 rallying cries across the USA to coincide with the length of time it was assessed for George Floyd to die on 25 May 2020. Others conclude it took 7 minutes 46 seconds.

The police officer, alleged perpetrator of the crime, Derek Chauvin, has been sacked from the police force. However, Floyd's death has propelled rallies for 'Black lives matter' across the world – in the USA, Great Britain, across Europe, Australia, and in other countries.

This Rohingya crisis caught media attention.

I honestly support these protesters and their reasons. A policeman killing a man by putting so much pressure on his neck he could not breathe, if convicted, should be called a murderer.

However, there are other situations as serious that have had some mass and social media coverage. In recent years, mass media outlets have reported on the persecution of the minority sect that the Rohingya Muslims have been persecuted in Myanmar (Burma) and have fled to Bangladesh.

BBC News (23 January 2020) gave details on the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar (formerly Burma)….

Thousands of Rohingya died and more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh during an army crackdown in 2017.

UN investigators have warned that genocidal actions could recur.

How have Myanmar people responded?

Tun Khin tweeted the ICJ ruling was 'a crucial moment for Rohingya justice, and vindication for those of us who have lived through this genocide for decades'. He is the president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK and continued:

'The court's decision clearly shows that it takes the allegations of genocide seriously, and that Myanmar's hollow attempts to deny these have fallen on deaf ears (BBC News).

Human rights organisation Amnesty International said the ICJ decision 'sent a message that the world would not tolerate Myanmar's "atrocities"'.

Spencer Gear PhD (University of Pretoria, South Africa)

