When will bigots quit bullying Margaret Court?

It has hit the fan again in pronouncing Australian grand slam singles' tennis champion, Margaret Court, "a bigot" for her views on homosexuality and gay marriage. The yelling has come because she has received the highest civilian honour of the level of the Order of Australia, "The Companion of the Order of Australia," on Australia Day, 26 January 2021.

I'm using bigot according to the customary English definition, as referring to "a person who is utterly intolerant of any differing creed, belief, or opinion" (dictionary.com 2021. s.v. "bigot"). The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) gives a more detailed definition as referring to "a person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic towards a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group" (lexico.com 2021. s.v. "bigot").

How is Margaret Court a bigot?

Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, slammed "the decision to honour Mrs Margaret Court, saying he didn't want to give her disgraceful, bigoted views any oxygen'. I think calling out bigotry is always important," he said. He then later reiterated his disapproval of the honour on Twitter: "Grand Slam wins don't give you some right to spew hatred and create division. Nothing does," he wrote.

He spoke of the proposed granting of the Order of Australia (OAM) to Margaret Court on 26 January 2021. Why is the winner of 24 grand slam, singles, tennis championships a bigot according to Daniel Andrews? His claim is her stand on the Bible's view of homosexuality and marriage is the practice of bigotry. He wouldn't use the language of the Bible's view but the media are happy to label her a fundamentalist Christian.

Let's get it straight Premier Daniel Andrews.

Who is being the bigot? Is it Margaret Court who promotes the Bible's view on sex and the marriage relationship or is it Daniel Andrews who is so enamored with the LGBTQ agenda that he can't see the trees for the mulga? Does he need their views for votes at the next election?

Let's get something straight. From the mouth of Margaret Court: She does not discriminate against homosexuals. She 'loves' them: "She insists although the bible stands against homosexuality she 'loves' and supports gay people through her church."

The media and Premier Andrews regularly have a vendetta against Margaret, forgetting to tell the people that this was Jesus' view of the marriage relationship: "God said, 'That is why a man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife. And the two people will become one'" (Matthew 19:5, citing Genesis 2:24).

Jesus did not need to say: "Homosexuals should not marry." That was contained by inference in his statement that "a man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife." Wives were female in the time of Jesus. Jesus did not support the view that "a man will leave his father and mother and be joined (in sex) with another male."

Was Jesus also being a bigot against homosexuals like Margaret Court is being accused of? Surely the media and Daniel Andrews would place Jesus also in the category of a bigot!

Bigotry is a serious Australian issue.

Daniel Andrews' believes "calling out bigotry is always important. I don't seek to quarrel with people but I'm asked a question and I've answered it." This is one point on which I agree with Mr Andrews. It's important to identify bigotry. Why can't Mr Andrews see that his calling Margaret Court a bigot has caused much harm to her personally and the evangelical Christian community – those who take the Bible seriously?

Mr Andrews can't get a handle on his own bigotry of being "utterly intolerant of any differing creed, belief, or opinion." His bigotry opposes an eminent Australian sportswoman who promotes a biblical world view on marriage and sexuality. It has been endorsed by the Christian Church for two millennia. But Mr Andrews considers it's suitable for him to label Margaret Court the bigot and not call himself out as a bigoted, left-wing Labor Premier.

Mr Premier, it's time for you to own up to your own opposition to Margaret Court's world view and call your opposition for what it is – bigotry.