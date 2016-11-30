Making America great again?

There has been enough egg on the faces of journalists both of the Left and the Right since Donald Trump's win to make several omelettes, and not particularly savoury omelettes at that. The Left have indulged in temper tantrums bewailing how someone who is racist, sexist,fascist, misogynistic, xenophobic and Islamophobic could possibly have won the election for President. Incited by this rhetoric which has been the prevailing narrative in the USA over the election cycle, riots have erupted in several of the "blue" states in the USA with mobs (some of whom were paid to perform) throwing stuff, damaging buildings etc. The slogan more or less is "we will not accept this election result, we will make it impossible for Trump to govern". Many in these mobs did not actually bother to vote - or perhaps they were waiting to be paid to do so by GetUp or Soros or whoever.

The Left media obviously never heard the dictum of my old debating tutor who advised: "Once you mention Hitler or compare someone to Hitler, you have lost the debate". While the Left did indulge in some conflating of Trump with Hitler, they have now moved on seamlessly from the demonisation of Trump to the sanctification of Fidel Castro. The recently deceased communist tyrant who murdered somewhere between 50,000 to 70,000 of his own people is lauded as a revolutionary hero. Yes, I know former Cuban President, Batista, was a tyrant too, but Fidel was supposed to liberate Cuba from all that. After his death, American reporters went to Havana to film people crying on their way to honour a dictator who had recommended that the Soviets launch a nuclear attack on the United States.

Jill Stein, the Green Party US presidential candidate who garnered about l.5% of the vote and is working with Hillary Clinton's campaign team to overturn Trump's election win, describes Fidel Castro as "a symbol of the struggle for justice in the shadow of empire."

Advertisement



And it is not just the media: behold Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. Michelle Malkin, senior editor at Conservative Review reports:

Mourning the death of repressive dictator Fidel Castro, Trudeau hailed his longtime family friend as a 'larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century.' Actually, El Comandante ruled with an iron fist and firing squads - serving himself to all of the island's land, private businesses and media, along with his own private yacht, private island, 20 homes, fleet of Mercedes limos and bevy of mistresses. Trudeau's ridiculous mash note to the 'legendary revolutionary and orator' caused the social media backlash of the year. The hashtag #TrudeauEulogies erupted to mock Trudeau's soft-soaping of tyranny. "As we mourn Emperor Caligula, let us always remember his steadfast devotion to Senate reform,' one Twitter user jibed in Trudeau-speak. Another joked. 'Kim Jong Il will always be remembered fondly for his leadership and contributions on climate change.' Stung, the Canadian tundra hunk's office announced Monday that he will not attend services for his beloved Uncle Fidel, who had served as a pallbearer at the funeral of his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau."

The reaction of journalists and commentators of the Right on Donald Trump's victory has been fascinating. Most of them adopted a "holier than thou" attitude after a l0-year-old crude conversation by Trump about women was publicised, and indicated they preferred the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.

Ignored by them is that Hillary does not accept any gestational limits on the killing of babies in utero, she and her acolytes in Planned Parenthood (which donated $US38 million to her campaign) are willing to abort babies a day before their due date of birth, presumably by crushing their skulls and siphoning out their brains. Trump has made clear this is unacceptable and that he will appoint strict constituionalist judges to the US Supreme Court, ie judges who do not see a right to abortion in some "penumbra" surrounding the 14th Amendment right to privacy.

The journalists of the Right don't care about this, and that is how they missed the clues about why an overwhelming majority of Evangelicals voted for Trump, and why for the first time in years, a majority of Catholics voted Republican, ie for Trump. Right-wing journalists in Australia blame misleading polls for their misleading commentaries and attributed Trump's win solely to unemployment in the rust-belt states, completely overlooking the pro-life issue.

Phyllis Schlalfy and Sarah Palin did not mislead - they saw something worthwhile in Trump right from the start of the primaries. Schlafly's book The Conservative Case for Trump was released a day after her death on 5th September 2016.

Advertisement



Meanwhile the jokes pile up:

"Donald Trump is like a boisterous puppy that chased a car and caught it. Now what?"

And there's a sad picture of Michelle Obama complaining that an illegal immigrant is about to take her job. (Trump's wife, Melania, is from Slovenia)

Laura Ingraham, radio-talk show host commenting on Trump's decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton said: "He isn't even President yet but he has already pardoned a turkey for Thanksgiving".

That matches the cartoon of Hillary covered in feathers strutting around the Oval Office expecting President Obama to continue the tradition of pardoning a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Another delightful cartoon shows a couple of Mexicans in sombreros on the Mexican side of the border, near a tall wire fence complete with watchtowers, and one saying to the other: "It's to stop Americans getting in if Trump is elected".

But the jokes are no match for the reality.