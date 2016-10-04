Donald Trump’s gift to the world

No one would have expected that President Donald Trump with his chequered marital history and colourful past would have turned out to be a champion of pro-life values, but that is exactly what he has become, and he has become an even more committed champion than past pro-life Republican Presidents.

In his first weekday as President his White House reverted to the pro-life Mexico City policy of blocking any US money going to US or foreign groups that perform or promote abortion in other countries. This immediately ended President Obama’s policy of funding abortion overseas through groups like International Planned Parent Federation.

Previous Republican Presidents had blocked US aid from going to foreign groups that perform or promote abortion, but Trump’s White House went further than Presidents Bush and Reagan. For the first time Trump didn't just bring $600 million in taxpayer funding under the authority of the pro-life rule, but $8.8 billion from the Departments of State, Health and Human Services, and Defence. That's almost 15 times more money flowing through the abortion ban than President Bush's policy.

Advertisement



Liberals nearly had public seizures - “ the US is ending its global health outreach – PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE without America's help, the sky is falling in” etc. As usual, it was fake news. President Trump didn't cut international aid -- he expanded it. Now sick people don't have to compete with the abortion lobby to get real care. Dollars that would have been spent propping up the culture of death are finally going to projects that improve lives – not take them. (Remember those pictures of “health clinics” in Africa stacked with abortion pills and condoms but no antibiotics or bandages? )

A year into the Left's dire predictions, Trump’s new approach to foreign aid is working well. In a report by Secretary Rex Tillerson's agency, the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance is having the desired effect. It is tearing down the financial stranglehold that groups like Planned Parenthood had on developing nations, and it is sending a message to the world that America recognizes that all human beings have inherent worth and dignity. If President Trump wanted to discourage international abortion, liberals say he has - a former member of USAID's population fund, lamented the "huge, huge chilling effect" the White House's policy is having on abortion activism. So the freeze is working!

The Trump administration has managed all of this without any disruption to US aid – the perpetually agonised Left were sure that organizations all around the world would end their partnership with the US government if they had to abide by the new pro-life rules but out of the 733 groups that provide foreign aid, only four refused to comply – including abortion giants Planned Parenthood and Marie Stopes International. (Surprise! Surprise!). So far, they're the only ones more interested in destroying babies than helping those in need.

Meanwhile a number of helping agencies in developing countries have cheered President Trump’s policy. Carmel Nisha Pius Franco, director of a pro-life organization in India, pointed out:

Indian women need life, dignity, education and empowerment, not abortion. We have been exploited through decades-long population control propaganda which has resulted in at least 300 million abortions - 16 million abortions being performed in India in just one year . Americans do not want their hands in the blood of innocent children killed in India. Yes, we need to deal with development issues, but not by killing our children. Thanks to President Trump for setting things right.

(India also has a skewed gender ratio of births with only around 899 girls born for every 1000 boys due to sex-selective abortions.)

Advertisement



The message from Trump’s White House is simple: promoting health means protecting life. And President Trump has shown his sincerity by the statement he issued in October l, 2017, on Down Syndrome Awareness Month: