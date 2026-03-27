Clash of sexual civilisations - mass immigration, sex crimes and female empowerment

It's a pretty sick joke. A young man from Syria or Morocco or Afghanistan risks everything to reach Europe. He survives the crossing, the camps, the bureaucracy. He arrives in a civilisation that surrounds him with female flesh on a scale his culture considers obscene - on billboards, on public transport, in the gym, on his phone. And every centimetre of it is legally mined - one wrong look, one misread signal, one drunken encounter, and he becomes not a man who made a mistake but a criminal.

The man is broke, he is foreign, and to the women surrounding him in their skimpy gym wear, he is either invisible or a threat - rarely anything in between. If, by some miracle, he stumbles into a relationship he may end up in a marriage where his wife holds every legal and cultural card - including the power to withdraw sex, his children, his assets and freedom. He traded a society where men rule to arrive in one where men are at the bottom of one where women rule. A better life? In some ways, perhaps. But when it comes to the thing that matters most to young men, he may have made the worst trade of his life.

Australia's version of this story arrives by plane rather than rubber dinghy, and the young man in question is more likely to be clutching student enrolment forms than a life jacket. He comes from China, from India, from the Middle East or Southeast Asia. He is ambitious, his family's great hope, carrying assumptions about women and sex formed in societies where the rules are utterly different. And his encounters with female flesh involve similar cultural and legal minefields – but the courtroom awaiting him may not be a criminal court but rather a campus kangaroo court. A court in name only, where the standard of proof is lower, the rights of the accused are minimal, and the penalty for losing is expulsion and a destroyed future. He came to Australia for an education. He got one - just not the one he paid for.

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What we are witnessing is not a clash of civilisations in the grand geopolitical sense, but something more intimate and more combustible - a clash of sexual civilisations. Two utterly incompatible systems of rules about men, women, power, and desire - colliding on buses and street corners, in bars and bedrooms, and the consequences playing out in courtrooms and campus tribunals across the Western world. One system gives women all the power and calls it progress. The other gives men all the power and calls it God's will. No one is talking honestly about what happens when they clash.

The consequences should be front page news but are usually buried. Writing just last month on his Substack Uncharted Territories, data analyst Tomas Pueyo compiled Eurostat figures showing that between 2014 and 2024, while the EU population grew by less than 2%, sexual assaults across Europe increased by 72% and rapes by 150%. A doubling of rape in a decade, in some of the most prosperous and supposedly civilised societies on earth.

Pueyo then breaks the data down by nationality of offender across five European countries - Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Italy. The pattern is consistent and unambiguous: immigrants from Muslim-majority countries are overrepresented in sexual and violent crime across all five nations. Germany's 2025 police statistics show that Algerians in Germany are 26 times more likely to commit crime than the average German. Thirteen other Muslim-majority nationalities are at least five times more likely. When broken down specifically by sex crimes the overrepresentation is even more stark.

The UK tells a similar story - foreign nationals account for between a quarter and a third of sexual assault convictions despite being roughly 10% of the population, with conviction rates rising 62% in just four years. But it is Britain's grooming gang scandal that most nakedly reveals what Islamic contempt for Western women actually looks like in practice. In Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford and dozens of other towns, organised networks of predominantly Pakistani men systematically abused thousands of vulnerable white girls for decades - while police, social workers and politicians looked away, terrified of being called racist. The perpetrators knew exactly what they were doing. As Muslim community leader Mohammed Shafiq stated on the record: they believed "white teenage girls are worthless and can be abused without a second thought."

"If you leave meat uncovered on the street and a cat eats it, whose fault is it?" In her book, Prey: Immigration, Islam and the Erosion of Women's Rights, the brilliant Ayaan Hirsi Ali quotes her Somalian grandmother in warning of the consequences of mass immigration to Europe from Muslim-majority countries. She cites a UN survey of more than four thousand men in Morocco, Egypt, Palestinian areas and Lebanon, which found between one third and two thirds of men admitted to sexually harassing women in public.

Hirsi Ali's anger is directed squarely at Islam - and rightly so. Her life's work has been documenting the systematic subordination of women in Muslim societies, and the evidence she marshals is devastating. But her argument carries an implicit assumption worth examining, namely that the Western alternative represents unambiguous progress. From where she stands, having escaped one of the world's most oppressive systems, that is entirely understandable. It is also not quite the whole story.

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Western sexual culture has its own pathologies. A culture which encourages women to display their half-naked bodies in public - and then criminalises every male response, including the involuntary glance. A legal framework so aggressively expanded that the line between predatory behaviour and a misread signal has become genuinely unclear - not just to bewildered immigrants, but to men who grew up here. For a Western man who at least knows the rules, that is dangerous enough. For a man formed in a world where very different rules exist - it is a trap waiting to be sprung.

Here's the thing about Pueyo's soaring statistics: they are not measuring the same offences they were measuring ten years ago. Sexual harassment - "inappropriate staring or leering," "indecent sexual jokes," "inappropriate invitations to go out on a date" - is now formally classified as sexual violence under EU law, with individual countries steadily feeding ever-broader national definitions into the Eurostat data. Finland, for instance, redefined rape in 2023 instantly inflating its statistics without a single additional victim. What counts as a sexual crime has been steadily, quietly, and deliberately expanded - and a man arriving from Syria or Morocco or Afghanistan is about to get a very expensive education in what Western feminism has done to a statute book.

None of this is to minimise what some of these men have done. Within these statistics are genuine predators - angry, entitled men who brought their contempt for women with them across the Mediterranean and acted on it with devastating consequences for their victims. That story is real and it matters. But within these same statistics are also confused, isolated young men who touched a knee on a bus, stared too long on the tube, made a clumsy pass at a work colleague, sent an unwanted text - and found themselves processed through a criminal justice system they had no framework to understand, for behaviour that in their world carried no moral culpability whatsoever, let alone criminal liability.