Craig McLachlan under siege: not guilty but still under attack by the feminist mob

Over this month the Melbourne Comedy Festival will feature three women performing sketches celebrating “small moments in life that make us laugh.” These supposedly funny skits include a send up of a 2020 court case where one of Australia’s best-known entertainers, Craig McLachlan, was found not guilty of 13 charges of indecent assault and assault.

It’s hardly comedy gold. Particularly when one of the “funny” women was the star accuser — whose claims were shredded in court.

You would have thought this woman would be hanging her head in shame. But no. She’s out there claiming the court got it wrong.

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That’s despite the fact that the magistrate awarded costs against the police. With the exception of cases which are withdrawn, costs are very rarely awarded against the police in criminal prosecutions. For a court to do so, it must have considered that it was an unmeritorious prosecution; in other words, charges should never have been laid in the first place. Victorian police ultimately paid out half a million dollars which is the highest payout ever against the police in Victoria!

This is confirmation that the allegations made by this witness and her fellow complainants didn’t stand up. All 13 charges were dismissed, and the police were forced to write Craig a fat $500,000 apology cheque.

But she’s still demanding public attention, flogging what should be a very dead horse. Fourteen times over the next three weeks she’ll be on the comedy circuit venting her indignation that some people think she’s the villain of the story.

One of the crazy twists in this whole bizarre story is I can’t name this actress, nor any of the other complainants, despite the fact they happily “outed” themselves in the media – appearing in newspaper stories long before going to the police - and have capitalised on their status as sex abuse victims ever since.

Look at this article which launched the whole attack on Craig, written by journalist Kate McClymont, who seems determined to end her career by claiming the scalps of a succession of high profile men named as sex abusers.

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Craig’s accusers are featured prominently, named and pictured in the front-page newspaper story and for the last eight years they have continued to parade themselves in public. But even after the charges were thrown out in court, journalists are not permitted to name them because they are still somehow deemed “sex assault victims”. How’s that for conclusive proof that the law is an ass?

Somehow our media invariably fails to mention the vital fact that these accusations first surfaced just after the actresses discovered they had missed out on parts in the 2018 Rocky Horror show, where Craig was once again announced in the starring role.

Naturally, these failed victims have a mighty band of followers still keen to support them. “It never fails to astound me that multiple women can outline their experiences of harassment and abuse by one man, and there will be those who say it didn’t happen….I stand with every one of the brave women who came forward and with the women who haven’t come forward. I believe you!” rants activist Sherele Moody on her Red Heart victim support Facebook page.