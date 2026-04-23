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What it really takes to meet the materialistic demands of the modern world

By Ronald Stein and Lars Schernikau - posted Wednesday, 10 June 2026

Electricity demands are growing worldwide, and the unpopular questions around what it truly takes to power our modern society beyond JUST electricity, are energy literacy conversations that provoke critical thought.


Conversation encourages young minds to challenge assumptions, ask difficult questions, and resist accepting simplistic answers to deeply complex challenges.

It is our responsibility as parents, educators and leaders, not to hand children finished conclusions, but to help them build the confidence and discipline to think independently, question rigorously, and shape better outcomes than the generations before them.

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Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT produce any of over 6,000 products or transportation fuels required to sustain life as we know it. Even the electricity they generate cannot be fed into the grid without "conditioning" to match required frequency, current, voltage, and phase. They lack physical inertia and are "digital power" generators.

The world is not dependent on natural fossil fuels, as one does not use "raw" crude oil that is only black tar, BUT has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels PRODUCED FROM oil, coal or gas, the same products and fuels that wind or solar CANNOT provide!

Transportation fuel demands continue to grow to support jet fuel for planes, bunker fuel for ships, diesel fuel for trucks, and gasoline fuel for cars. The fact that the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM crude oil, sustains 10 times more people in the world today (over 8 billion) than at the start of the Industrial Revolution (approximately 700 to 800 million people in 1750) is often overlooked.

Discussing oil alone, consultants, educators, politicians, and also many industrial leaders too often CANNOT explain how the more than 350,000 wind turbines, and an estimated 3.5 to 5 billion individual solar panels in the worldwill produce the following transportation fuels:

  • Bunker fuel, to support over 112,500 commercial and merchant ships globally (measuring at least 100 gross tons). Of this total, about 60,300 large, oceangoing vessels (over 1,000 gross tons) dedicated to international cargo transport, including bulk carriers, oil tankers, and container ships.
  • Jet fuelto support an estimated 30,000 commercial aircraft in the world. When including private/general aviation, military, and cargo planes, that total climbs to over 500,000 aircraft worldwide. Globally, nearly 100,000 commercial flights take off and land every single day. At any given moment, there are roughly 12,000 to 15,000 planes in the air across the globe
  • Gasoline fuel: Worldwide gasoline consumption hovers around 25 to 27 million barrels per day (over 300 billion gallons annually). Driven heavily by passenger transportation and light-duty vehicles, this demand accounts for a massive chunk of global petroleum usage, with North America and Asia-Pacific leading the consumption charts
  • Diesel fuel: Global diesel usage is approaching 400 billion gallons annually, accounting for roughly 32% of all liquid fuel consumption. Driven by the freight, agriculture, and construction sectors, it remains the primary energy source for over 60% of worldwide freight transport.

Today, the 8+ billion people on this planet enjoy more than 6,000 products in our daily materialistic lives that did not exist before the 1800's and that are meeting the supply chain demands of today's hospitals, airports, telecommunications, appliances, electronics, sanitation systems, heating and ventilating systems to support current lifestyles.

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On the other hand, nuclear generated power would lower costs and emissions, provide continuous and uninterruptable electricity, and utilize the least amount of earth resources, and have the smallest requirement for land usage.

A lesser considered fact is that electricity came AFTER oil and coal, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil, coal, and gas derivatives.

  • Without crude oil, coal or gas there still can be no electricity because the electricity generating machines could not exist!
  • Electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can PRODUCE an iPhone,

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This article was first published by America Out Loud News.

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About the Authors

Ronald Stein is co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations. He is a policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and a national TV commentator on energy & infrastructure with Rick Amato.

Lars Schernikau has more than two decades of experience in the global energy and commodities industry. Co-founder, shareholder, and former supervisory board member of HMS Bergbau AG and IchorCoal NV-international commodity marketing and mining companies. Lars is an international speaker and has authored several books, including "The Unpopular Truth… About Electricity and the Future of Energy".

Other articles by these Authors

All articles by Ronald Stein
All articles by Lars Schernikau

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