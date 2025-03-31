Magnifica Humanitas: the human person in the age of artificial intelligence

In May 2026, Pope Leo XIV issued his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas ("The Grandeur of Humanity"). The document tackles the relationship between human beings and rapidly advancing technology, specifically artificial intelligence. It quickly drew international attention by confronting a core question of modern civilisation: how to stay truly human in a world run by machines.

This is not a simple commentary on computer programming or technological trends. It is a theological and philosophical examination of human dignity, truth, labour, freedom, politics, and spiritual meaning. Pope Leo XIV states that humanity has reached a critical junction. While technology can improve daily life, it can also widen economic gaps, distort truth, restrict freedom, and erase our understanding of human identity.

Commentators often compare Magnifica Humanitas to Pope Leo XIII's 1891 encyclical, Rerum Novarum, which analysed the social fallout of the Industrial Revolution. Where the 1891 document focused on industrial capitalism and factory workers, this new encyclical focuses on digital civilisation and the impact of AI on the individual. The text details several major themes: the threat of technological control, the preservation of human dignity, moral obligations in coding, automation, corporate surveillance, robotic warfare, and a proposal for a renewed Christian humanism.

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A split path for civilization

The opening of Magnifica Humanitas presents a stark choice. Pope Leo XIV depicts humanity standing at a crossroads. On one side is a modern "Tower of Babel". On the other hand, there is a society built on truth, mutual support, and faith.

The Pope uses the biblical account of Babel from Genesis to anchor his point. In that narrative, people built a tower to reach the heavens out of pride and self-glorification, resulting in confusion and division. The encyclical suggests that modern high-tech society is making the same error by separating technical advancement from moral wisdom and spiritual truth.

The document challenges the widespread assumption that better technology automatically equals human progress. A society can develop highly advanced tools while simultaneously becoming spiritually bankrupt, morally confused, socially fragmented, and emotionally isolated. The Pope objects to measuring civilisational success by metrics like speed, efficiency, and profit. A culture can possess massive technological power and yet completely lack compassion, justice, or love. The encyclical insists that the central question is not whether humanity can build more powerful technologies, but whether it possesses the moral and spiritual maturity to use them wisely.

Ai and the technocratic paradigm

The encyclical argues that artificial intelligence is not a neutral tool. People usually think software is independent of morality, with its value determined only by the user. The Pope disagrees. While software code lacks personal intentions, technical systems actively shape human behaviour and social structures. Every piece of software carries the biases, values, and priorities of its developers. Algorithms reflect human choices about what data to reward and what to ignore.

This dynamic fuels what the Pope calls the "technocratic paradigm": a worldview in which efficiency, calculation, optimisation, and control become the absolute governing values of a society. Within such a mentality, human beings are gradually reduced to mere data points within massive technical systems. The encyclical warns that this logic encourages society to think of persons primarily as consumers, economic assets, or programmable biological machines - a reduction of the human person that the Pope identifies as one of the central dangers of modern digital civilisation.

The Pope does not call for the rejection of technology. Magnifica Humanitas explicitly acknowledges the genuine benefits technology can bring, including medical breakthroughs, educational opportunities, communication tools, and economic development. The core argument is a matter of priority: technological development must remain subordinate to the dignity of the human person, never the other way around. Technology must serve humanity; humanity must never become subordinate to technology.

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Human dignity and the image of God

The theological heart of Magnifica Humanitas rests on the concept that every human being is made in the image and likeness of God (imago Dei). Because of this divine origin, human dignity is intrinsic and inviolable - it cannot be earned, purchased, measured, or removed. This is not simply a pious statement; it carries enormous consequences for how societies are permitted to treat individuals.

Because of this inherent dignity, persons can never be treated as mere instruments, economic commodities, disposable workers, or collections of biological data. The Pope critically examines philosophies that attempt to redefine the human person in purely material or technological terms, taking particular aim at transhumanism and posthumanism - movements that advocate using technology to transcend fundamental human biological limits. Some proponents of these views expect human consciousness to be uploaded into hardware, regard physical limitations as design flaws to be corrected, or believe mortality itself should be technologically eliminated.

Pope Leo XIV counters this vision carefully and substantively. Physical vulnerability, dependence on others, suffering, and mortality are not meaningless design flaws in human existence. Rather, they are the very conditions that make compassion, sacrifice, solidarity, and love possible. It is precisely because human beings are vulnerable and mortal that care for one another becomes meaningful. The encyclical connects this insight directly to the figure of Jesus Christ: in Christianity, God reveals divine greatness not through domination or invulnerability, but through humility, suffering, and solidarity with humanity. A technological civilisation that discards compassion in pursuit of perfection, the Pope warns, will ultimately find itself spiritually dehumanised regardless of its scientific achievements.