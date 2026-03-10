‘Green energy’ is bringing back the atrocities of ‘blood diamonds’

Executive Orders within the United States has it moving away from electric vehicles (EVs) and wind and solar electricity systems. Executive Orders by President Trump were issued on January 20, 2025 , that ended the EV mandate, thus giving consumers back the power to choose the car they want to drive. Then, on July 7, 2025, an Executive Order ended taxpayer subsidies for "unreliable electricity sources like wind and solar."

However, many regions of the world are continuing with the development of wind and solar electricity systems, including Canada , the United Kingdom , the European Union, and Australia.

Shockingly, the continued "green" movement outside the United States by the Green Energy Ideologists is bringing back the humanity and environmental atrocities associated with "Blood Diamonds".

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In 2017, Sky News explored the Congo cobalt mines, where miners, adults and children alike, were exploited. This video sheds light on the inhumane conditions where the miners worked, as well as the health issues that arise from exposure to dangerous chemicals.

Later, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations, published in 2021, describes the human atrocities among people living in poverty to enable wealthy countries to go "green." This book discusses how unethical and immoral it is to financially encourage China and African nations to continue exploiting their people and inflict environmental degradation, just so wealthy countries can go "green."

Afterwards, in 2024, an article was published in LifeSiteNews.com that first lists the purported benefits, made by the governments of various Western nations, of increased use of EVs and alternative electricity systems. These purported benefits include improvements to human livelihood and the environment. However, evidence from scientific articles suggests otherwise, where environmental destruction takes place during the mining of the required metals, operation, and decommissioning of EVs and wind and solar electricity systems. The article also discusses the unreliability and high costs of these technologies, as well as the use of child labor and the adverse health effects that result from the mining of the required metals for these technologies.

Have these human atrocities and environmental degradation in developing countries lessened since then? Unfortunately, the answer is "no."

In his documentary, Electric Vehicles: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, released in 2025, Larry Elder confirmed that the production of EVs involves child labor and is more harmful to the environment that the production of gas-powered cars.

Furthermore, according to Dr. C. Michael Hogan, physicist and Chairman of the Board of the California Arts and Sciences Institute, in the Congo, most the mining of the materials that are needed for EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines involve child slave labor. Combined, as many as 2,000 children die a year from handling these toxic materials.

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In 2024, the solar panels at the Fighting Jays Solar Farm in Fort Bend County, Texas, which cover 3,300 acres, were damaged by hail, leaving locals concerned about possible land contamination. A similar event took place in 2025, where the solar panels at the Samson Solar Energy Center in Lamar County, Texas, were damaged by "devastating high winds." Likewise, the locals became concerned regarding the materials that comprise these solar panels and the potential harm that these materials could bring to nearby soil, ground, and bodies of water.

Then, on March 10, 2026, a "low intensity tornado," with a category of EF1 in the Enhanced Fujita scale, destroyed a significant portion of the Dunns Bridge I & II solar electricity systems in Indiana, potentially causing environmental damage from the possible leak of heavy metals and additional hazardous chemicals into nearby soil and groundwater from the broken solar panels. While the tornado managed to destroy the solar panels, a nearby coal power plant was not damaged, thus showing that conventional electricity systems are more resilient than alternative electricity systems.

In all of these cases, people were right to be concerned. While most solar panels for home use are made with silicon and do not contain dangerous chemicals, most of the time, the solar panels that comprise large-scale solar electricity systems are made of cadmium telluride as a cost-cutting measure. Cadmium telluride contains cadmium and tellurium, with the former recognized by the U.S. EPA as a toxic substance, and the latter having the potential to damage the kidney, heart, skin, lung, and digestive organs.