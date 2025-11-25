Climate realism rising! Triumphant climate change conference held in Washington DC

Of the hundreds of conferences I have attended in my career, the 16th International Conference on Climate Change(ICCC16) held on April 8 and 9 in Washington DC stands out as one of the very best. The several dozen presentations were well researched, right on topic and delivered with the right combination of content, humor and showmanship.

Yes, showmanship, an important skill at any intense conference like this. Think Marc Morano, the keynote speaker at the closing dinner on the second day. Morano, publisher of CFACT's Climate Depot and the author of the 2021 book Green Fraud, has the ability to capture an audience's attention like no other. Just as he was starting to speak, I, and I noticed some others in the audience, were starting to show the impact of many hours of conference proceedings. But, then suddenly, it was half an hour later, Morano's talk was over, and everyone had forgotten their tiredness. He began his speech by declaring, "We're going to have some fun!" and indeed we did! Morano's presentation was titled "The Great Reject: Triumphant Trump dismantles the Climate Agenda with Nary a Pushback" and is well worth watching by clicking here.

Advertisement



Besides Morano's masterpiece, and kicking off the second day was an excellent keynote presentation from the effervescent head of The Heartland Institute's UK office, Lois Perry. She gave a cautionary tale about what happens when a country, namely her nation, follows the woke climate agenda. Perry then pivoted to the recent developments in which she has been involved, particularly Heartland's contribution to the rise of climate realist Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as a leading contender for prime minister.

Perry concluded:

Heartland and I have proven that principled ideas, vigorous research and relentless communication can change policy at the highest levels, literally across governments and borders. But this work doesn’t continue on its own. It continues only with the support of people like you. We’ve changed the conversation. We’re changing politics, and we’re just getting started. We’ve changed consensus into contention, skepticism into action, and the so-called green wall of Europe is cracking.

The Emperor has no Clothes! How the IPCC Built a 38-year Climate Empire on a Circle of Lies," the presentation by physicist and climate analyst Jonathan Cohler, are indeed monumental.

He began:

Advertisement



For decades, the IPCC has paraded various 'metrics' before the world as settled science. But all of them are physical fiction. But many in this room have been disputing interpretations while accepting these lies. Is 1.1 degrees dangerous? Is the energy imbalance large enough to justify net zero? These questions concede that the quantities are real, but they aren't. For 38 years, the IPCC has paraded a framework that appears real, draped in equations, satellite data, supercomputer models, academy awards and even Nobel prizes. But it's a snake eating its own tail [see his slide below]. Each of the five lies appears to validate the next, but the circle is actually empty.

Watch Cohler's talk to understand how all the parameters in the snake, global mean surface temperature, ocean heat content, Earth's energy balance, etc., metrics that the IPCC, governments and the press use to scare us into submission, are fictitious.