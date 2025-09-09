Dr Willie Soon reveals the real driver of climate change in new video

The Sun's influence on our planet cannot be overstated-it is the life source of us all, what keeps us warm and the Earth from freezing into a ball of ice. It's no wonder that it is the primary driver of climate change, though environmentalists and the media, caught up with blaming humans for a climate catastrophe, have lost sight of the obvious.

Fortunately, Dr. Willie Soon has recently released a captivating 12-minute video with Gorilla Science that gives viewers a basic understanding of the Sun's influence on the climate. Dr. Soon is an Independent Scientist at the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences, who specializes in studying solar and stellar activity as it relates to the Earth's climate.

Let's explore some highlights from the video to get a better understanding of topics that are often misrepresented by the media.

Dr. Soon starts out the video with the simple statement: "Anyone who says that the science is settled when it comes to the climate is lying." The climate is a chaotic system that is extremely difficult to model. Even something as simple sounding as clouds can be impossible to properly calculate. We are only just beginning to understand how the vast natural forces on the planet and the solar system have affected the climate over Earth's history.

The Earth's climate has been changing "for millions of years, long before there were humans driving Honda Civics and using food blenders," Dr. Soon tells us. We have seen glaciers covering vast amounts of the planet, and times when there were jungles at the poles. The following graph from the CO 2 Coalition of temperature over time, covering the past 4,000 years, puts the relatively small changes we are witnessing today into stark perspective.

Dr. Soon goes on to explain how clouds affect the climate. There has been less cloud cover over the past four decades, resulting in more sunlight reaching the Earth, and hence, warmer temperatures. This is likely the cause of the small temperature rise we have seen in recent decades.

The Sun is a dynamic system, "a multi-billion years' nuclear explosion," Dr. Soon tells us, "predictable in some ways but not in others." Solar activity changes over multiple timescales: daily, yearly, over decades, and even thousands of years. These solar cycles have a clear impact on the Earth's climate. In his research, Dr. Soon has found that temperature matches closely with solar activity over the decades rather than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). However, publicizing these results leads to significant push-back from the "climate industry." Dr. Soon has received endless criticism due to his scientific findings and was ordered not to talk to the media about his results.

This deliberate, irrational silencing of climate scientists is one of the reasons the scare has persisted for decades. If we had a more open environment of questioning data, presenting new results, and properly analysing the alternatives-all basic practices in science that are unfortunately not adhered to when politics steps in-we could have killed the climate scare much earlier.

Dr. Soon also explores how the temperature record has been adjusted to show a steep warming trend in recent decades. This manipulation of data, while much of it has been debunked, has not been properly corrected in the public eye. Most people still believe the graphs showing a sharp rise, a "hockey stick," accurately represent temperature data.