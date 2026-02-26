A coalition of 3? Just go for it!

My friend Ian Plimer, in a recent TV interview made the bold suggestion of coalition of 3. While this would raise the eyebrows of some party policy hacks having to deal with "yet another group", I agree totally with him. One Nation, the Nationals and the Liberal party should get their act together, and do it NOW.

As Professor Plimer is a student of mine on matters relating to Marine Therapy and TBO (The Bleeding Obvious), he has picked up some of my traits in my part time indulgence of being a political tragic, peaking at a tilt for State Politics in 2015.

In 2017, I was a firm financial supporter of Cory Bernardi's Conservative Party, the Katter Party and One Nation, because they were all singing from similar songsheets.

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I proposed joining these groups together as one party to tackle the venomous greens, and possibly gain the 3rd party position after the Libs and Labor.

While my suggestion was accepted in principle, my lack of serious funding for flaunting on politics was nowhere near Clive Palmer's level, and it didn't fly. If only Clive could stay at the back of the bus, we would've gotten rid of the greens earlier

Unlike most Australians at the time, I saw through the long game of the greens and knew it was absolutely nothing to do with the environmental betterment of our country, this was about totally destroying us !

Working on many marine projects overseas and most states in Australia, I witnessed first hand, our totally unhinged approach both financially and operationally, to the continued rush into the embracing of green policies. Our coastline is totally sealed with National Parks, no fishing zones, sensitive fish habitats, no anchoring zones anti-dredging policies etc etc.

But you have to admire the Labor/Greens ballot box results, they heavily sandbag opponents at polling booths bellowing out total lies and fabrication, then implement prosperity reduction green policies promptly. Annastacia Palaszczuk as new Premier in 2015, implemented a 630 page "Sustainable Ports Act" within 6 weeks of her election, effectively halting anyone or any community even installing a small harbour or a small boat ramp that could, perhaps, maybe, under cover of darkness, export that evil coal even though the closest coal mine may have been 900 kms away.

She smothered Queensland's regional growth with this Act, and when she was finally defeated in October 2024, the new Premier Crisafulli, despite some urging from me, 17 months later has not repealed that anti Queensland Act. Small wonder people are drifting away from the slopey shouldered Liberals !

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Our port population in the north is one every 700 kms whereas Gujarat in India has a port every 53kms, and UK has a port every 65kms which proved essential for its defence and survival through two World Wars

Our nation is woefully short of not just ports, but the infrastructure that is required around ports: good roads, rail and a source of reliable energy! Oh No, I shouldn't have mentioned that. No chance of a Chris Christmas card from our simpleton energy minister this year.

So we have no realistic port coverages for trading vessel import and export activities. Regional farmers and miners, many of which are tackling "locked resources" unable to financially get to markets within an acceptable price of selling the stuff, are all struggling and certainly could use a port nearer to them. Holders of Uranium and thorium tenements would greatly benefit from an increased network of ports when the inevitable repeals of our 9 nuclear bans are grudgingly achieved.