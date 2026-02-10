Trump’s aura of invincibility is disintegrating

The widening fissures inside the Republican Party over Trump's broader unilateralism and chaotic foreign policy, and now the war of choice against Iran, are sharpening an older divide between nationalist populists, institutionalist conservatives, business-friendly moderates, and traditional security hawks. Governors, Republicans in trade-exposed states, and parts of the donor class increasingly see Trump's domestic and foreign adventurism as electorally toxic, economically damaging, and corrosive to US leadership, even as primary-driven loyalty tests make open rebellion costly.

The following 9 cases offer clear signs of Trump's growing vulnerability, which is likely to further intensify as the mid-term election draws near.

Indiana Republicans refuse trump's redistricting demand

In December 2025, Indiana's Republican dominated Senate rejected a congressional map aggressively pushed by Trump that would likely have flipped the state's two Democratic US House seats. Twenty-one GOP senators joined all Democrats to defeat the mid-decade gerrymander 31–19, the first outright rejection of Trump's redistricting efforts by his own party.

Advertisement



Congress rejects Trump's appropriation package

In the final HHS appropriations package, Congress rejected nearly all of Trump's proposed $33 billion in cuts to health and human services, including deep reductions to substance abuse treatment and the elimination of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In a Republican revolt, a substantial bloc of GOP senators and representatives joined Democrats to advance and then pass a bipartisan bill that openly rebuffed Trump's broader austerity agenda.

Supreme Court tariff ruling

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court held 6–3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize a president to impose tariffs, invalidating Trump's sweeping IEEPA-based duties on many trading partners, including "reciprocal" tariffs launched in 2025. Trump was hit hard by the ruling, which underscored that taxing authority, including tariffs, belongs to Congress, not the executive.

Defection of senators and representatives

Several GOP senators and House members joined Democrats in resolutions terminating the "national emergency" Trump used to justify global tariffs, directly challenging his authority. Four Republican senators-Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski-voted to end that emergency, and six House Republicans joined a Democrat-led resolution terminating Trump's tariffs on Canada. These moves, one of the first direct Republican rebukes of his presidency, signaled a rare, public intra-party break. Though facing a likely veto, these votes publicly exposed fractures in his own caucus over the trade war's economic and political costs.

Governors engaging canada directly

Fourteen US governors, including three Republicans, especially from border and manufacturing states, have increasingly engaged Canadian leaders independently to preserve cross-border supply chains. Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, among others, has publicly courted Canadian partners and pressed Trump to change course, arguing his Canada tariffs damage auto manufacturing and state economies, effectively siding with Canada against Washington's policy.

DC Circuit Rejects Trump Executive Order

In a closely watched case, the DC Circuit Court rejected the Justice Department's request to delay hearings on appeals over Trump's executive orders punishing four major law firms, instead fast-tracking arguments alongside a related security clearance dispute. The orders had already been permanently enjoined by four federal judges as unconstitutional retaliation that chilled protected speech and due process rights.

Advertisement



Republican unease over war powers

Even as most Senate Republicans voted down a resolution to limit Trump's war powers on Iran, a number of GOP lawmakers privately voiced misgivings and publicly dodged calling the escalating campaign a "war," highlighting their discomfort with its scale and open-ended nature. Their reluctance to fully embrace his framing suggests that, should casualties or costs mount, visible resistance inside the party could quickly intensify.

Conservative voices question the Iran War

Several prominent conservative commentators and right-leaning outlets have voiced sharp doubts about Trump's Iran campaign, calling his objectives "confusing" and warning that the war lacks a clear strategy or endgame and risks repeating the failures of Iraq. This open skepticism from usually sympathetic media underscores how the Iran conflict is straining the broader right-of-center coalition that once reflexively backed his foreign policy.

Condemnation of Trump's military changes

Finally, Retired Major General Paul Eaton, who served as an Army Commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom, publicly raised the alarm over the Trump administration's reshuffling of top military leadership, characterizing these personnel changes as resembling loyalty-based purges akin to historical authoritarian tactics.