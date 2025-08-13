The transition to renewables is a globalist suicide pact for the rest of us!

Even though about 80% of the global population of 8 billion people are living on less than $10 per day, the world's 825 operational oil refineries are processing more than 100 million barrels a day of crude oil to support the thousands of products and transportation fuels demanded by humanity on this planet.

The zero-emission movement has the delusion that JUST electricity generated from wind and solar can replace refineries and the crude oil that they process to support the variety of products and fuels in our materialistic society.

The products and fuels processed from crude oil through refineries that sit on vast acreage sites, are the foundation of longer, healthier lives.

In 1900, the average life expectancy was 32 years; by 2021, it had more than doubled to 71 years. Today, it exceeds 75 years. The growing medical industry of doctors, medications, and hospitals has contributed significantly to the health and well-being of humanity.

The United States consumes more than 20 million barrels a day of that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil through its 131 active oil refineries to support the supply chain of the products and transportation fuels denuded in America.

Today, hospitals and the medical industry are benefiting from the more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels that are derived from the oil processed through refineries-plastics and synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals, and a wide range of fuels such as LPG, gasoline, kerosene, diesel, lubricants, and asphalt for roads.

Nearly half of the world's population depends on synthetic fertilizers made from fossil fuels for the supply chain of food to feed the masses.

SPECIAL notes for those net-zero enthusiasts:

The USA refineries, sitting on vast acreage sites that can easily exceed 1,000 acres, only process crude oil to meet the product demands of society. If society did not demand those products, there would be no need for that crude oil to be processed, and thus no need for refineries! Due to wind and solar renewables inability to make any products, there are 181 new refinery units that are planned or announced, mostly in poorer developing countries, to process crude oil into the products and fuels demanded by those living on this planet, to begin operations worldwide by 2030.

For product dependent hospitals, there isn't a single, specific number for how many products there are in a hospital because it varies by facility size, specialty, and services offered, but it encompasses a vast range of items from basic supplies like bandages and syringes to complex equipment like MRI machines and ventilators.

Trucks that use transportation fuels from refined crude oil transported more than 70% of the total value of the goods shipped across the country, goods that are also based on refined crude oil.

The types of products include general supplies, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, medications, and patient-care items, which are managed through a hospital's inventory system. Common Product Categories at hospitals stock a wide array of products that are based on the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil at refineries, including: