Lying women crying rape

In a saner world, the recent verdict in the Hockey Canada rape case would mark a pivotal cultural moment. After seven years of relentless public shaming five young hockey players have been found not guilty and their accuser exposed as a lying, manipulative woman.
The complainant – known as EM- admitted she took on the “persona” of a porn star when she went to a hotel room with members of this elite team. Witnesses reported she masturbated in front of them, repeatedly demanding the players have sex with her and calling those who refused “pussies.” “Can one of you guys come over and fuck me… is there anyone going to do anything to me or do I have to do it all?” she sneered at them.
There were two “consent” videos on one of the young men’s phones where she unreservedly admitted she had enjoyed it, “Ya I’m okay with this’’… “I enjoyed it. It was fine. It was all consensual.”
Advertisement
Police initially examined all the evidence and decided not to charge the men, but the accused men ultimately faced two jury trials which fell apart. It then turned out that Hockey Canada had paid an undisclosed settlement to EM after she sued them for $3.5 million.
Finally, the whole saga ended up in a judge-only trial. In her 90-page judgement, Judge Maria Carroccia does a great job spelling out the huge numbers of holes in EM’s story, concerns about her reliability and credibility and the gap between “her truth” and the actual truth.
Despite this, Canadian feminists are seething and seeking legislative change trying to ban consent videos from evidence in such trials. The rare sympathetic media coverage still admonishes the hockey players for immoral behaviour and suggests they should have treated EM with greater care. In her excellent blog on the case, Janice Fiamengo offers an impassioned response to this suggestion:
“What kind of ‘care’ did this woman deserve? I’m drawing a blank. Especially given that some of the players were as young as 18 years old, why is EM not criticized for her failure to attain their consent to the sexual activity? Did she not owe it to them not to sexually harass, berate, and shame them while they were inebriated and vulnerable? Did she not owe them the basic ‘care’ of not lying about them, persistently and criminally over years, to Hockey Canada investigators, police, lawyers, and the judge?”
What madness is this? Instead of leading to a reckoning, proper accountability for lying women making false rape claims, this case is simply the latest and most prominent example of how our culture refuses to acknowledge how many men are being falsely accused. The believe-women cult is now so entrenched that even when such lies are exposed in court, complainants retain their heroic survivor status. Our legislators continue to tinker with our criminal justice system to support women’s version of the truth in these cases; making it almost impossible for many accused men to receive a fair hearing.
Look at this Sydney case for a prime example of how this is playing out. A few years ago, a couple met on a dating app and quickly discovered they were both into raunchy sex. They fell into a comfortable relationship based on irregular get togethers designed for sexual adventure. She was up for anything, and they’d tried all sorts of exotic techniques from anal sex to bondage. One day he messaged her to tell her he was bringing a surprise for their next date. Her response suggested she was thrilled with the prospect. All started well, he waited until she was very hot and heavy before introducing his surprise. It was a butt plug – a very small dildo chosen from a collection of varied sizes, which he carefully inserted into place.
Advertisement
Well, when she realised what was going on she had a total meltdown. Leapt out of bed, got dressed, stormed out of the room, and rang her mother to say she had been raped. Fast forward two years and a jury was faced with determining whether consenting to a sexual surprise included a butt plug. It proved too much for them and the hung jury meant this young man’s life was in limbo for another year until the prosecution finally decided to drop the case.
This is the garbage taking over our justice system. We are witnessing vital police and court resources being diverted so women can have their moment in the sun, playing victim over the most bizarre, nonsensical “rape” allegations, many of them totally manufactured.