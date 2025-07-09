Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Damaging feminist disinformation

By Bettina Arndt - posted Monday, 21 July 2025

Dr Adrienne Barnett is a key player in the UK feminist push to introduce measures to allow domestic violence allegations to influence family law. This former family law barrister, now a reader at Brunel Law School, is right in the thick of it, on all the committees, writing legislation, briefing members of parliament.

As you might expect, the influential ideologue doesn’t worry too much about finding the truth. There’s a YouTube video featuring a talk she gave about feminist research where she is scathing about such matters:

Feminist research is not just about understanding society, it’s about changing society. It has emancipatory and liberatory goals for women.

Advertisement

That means objectivity is “an unattainable and indeed undesirable goal”. And when it comes to finding evidence to support their theories, the woman is totally shameless:

We don’t go out and collect data; we create data.

How’s that for declaring one’s hand? These feminists’ stated goal is disinformation, manipulating and manufacturing data to be used to advantage women and disadvantage men. You can bet their liberatory goals for women mean very bad news for men.

The sisterhood running Australia’s key institutions are applying the same principles – blatantly creating data, shaping research and using it to promote their anti-male agenda.

Last month this headline- “One in three men report using intimate partner violence” – was plastered across the news.

   
Advertisement

The media reveled in news of research from the Ten to Men study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies which found one in three men reported being violent towards their partners.

Somehow the Institute forgot to mention in their report that almost a third (30.9%) of the men surveyed were victims of similar violence, which included both physical and emotional abuse. AIFS’s reported data excluded all the men who were victims but not perpetrators of violence – a total of 355 forgotten survivors.

AIFS has been approached seeking an explanation as to the missing figures after men’s researchers discovered the apparent discrepancy but, so far, there’s been no response.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  9. All

This article was first published on Bettina Arndt.

You might also consider supporting Bettina's work financially and become a paying subscriber. She uses these funds to contribute to the costs of her various campaigns, and pay for occasional professional help with Arndt Army projects.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Bettina Arndt is a social commentator.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Bettina Arndt

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy