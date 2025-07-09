Damaging feminist disinformation

Dr Adrienne Barnett is a key player in the UK feminist push to introduce measures to allow domestic violence allegations to influence family law. This former family law barrister, now a reader at Brunel Law School, is right in the thick of it, on all the committees, writing legislation, briefing members of parliament.

As you might expect, the influential ideologue doesn’t worry too much about finding the truth. There’s a YouTube video featuring a talk she gave about feminist research where she is scathing about such matters:

Feminist research is not just about understanding society, it’s about changing society. It has emancipatory and liberatory goals for women.

Advertisement



That means objectivity is “an unattainable and indeed undesirable goal”. And when it comes to finding evidence to support their theories, the woman is totally shameless:

We don’t go out and collect data; we create data.

How’s that for declaring one’s hand? These feminists’ stated goal is disinformation, manipulating and manufacturing data to be used to advantage women and disadvantage men. You can bet their liberatory goals for women mean very bad news for men.

The sisterhood running Australia’s key institutions are applying the same principles – blatantly creating data, shaping research and using it to promote their anti-male agenda.

Last month this headline- “One in three men report using intimate partner violence” – was plastered across the news.

Advertisement



The media reveled in news of research from the Ten to Men study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies which found one in three men reported being violent towards their partners.

Somehow the Institute forgot to mention in their report that almost a third (30.9%) of the men surveyed were victims of similar violence, which included both physical and emotional abuse. AIFS’s reported data excluded all the men who were victims but not perpetrators of violence – a total of 355 forgotten survivors.

AIFS has been approached seeking an explanation as to the missing figures after men’s researchers discovered the apparent discrepancy but, so far, there’s been no response.