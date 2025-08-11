Bridge our differences: Australians march for Palestine

An estimated 300 000 Australians marched through Sydney on to the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday August 3rd. This was a historic rally for humanity, orgainsed by Palestine Action Group, in solidarity with our fellow humankind in Palestine, and against the genocide perpetrated by 'Israel' in Gaza.

Australians for Palestine: marching for humanity.

Photo attribution: Nooredeen Galil

When we speak of "social cohesion", we think of Anthony Albanese and Chris Minns. They have served to sow division in our community over the past 21 months, while professing to work towards harmony. We, the protesters, were the personification of cohesion and acceptance. Every group was represented across faiths, races, politics and any other identity. The exception, of course, was Zionists.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was a symbol of hope and unity when it opened in 1932, during The Great Depression, bringing together the North and South ends of our city. Once again, last Sunday, it was a symbol of hope and unity. Hope for the starving Palestinians in Gaza. Hope for us as a human race to end the evil perpetrated. And a coming-together of our common humanity.

"In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians!" Could be heard chanted through the march. And beneath the pouring rain, our grief and hope mixed in with the raindrops to something beautiful: kindness and compassion.

Old and young attended, on foot, in prams, on scooters and in wheelchairs. No one wanted to be left behind in this historic march, to be on the right side of history, and have their voices heard.

Look left, look right, everyone was ready to help another. There was kindness paramount.

And that is where we exist at the moment, as Palestinians, between hope and grief.

There is no shift in our resolve for freedom and peace.

The bridge, itself an architectural feat and masterpiece, happily carried the full weight of the people, elevating their hopes.