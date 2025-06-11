California continues to devastate its economy for a net-zero dream world

California's contribution to global emissions, as the 4th largest economy in the world, is a small percentage, roughly 0.75%. To put that into perspective, if the "big earthquake" hit California, and the entire state fell into the Pacific Ocean, there would be less than a 1% reduction in Worldwide emissions.

As reported by Californians for Energy Independence, California's Economy is supported by Oil and Gas, so let's look at the state's demands for the products and transportation fuels that so-called renewables like wind and solar CANNOT make for society, as they can ONLY generate electricity under favorable weather conditions.

The West Coast gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuels market is isolated from other supply and demand centers, as California is an energy island, separatedfrom the States East of the Sierra Mountains. The Sierra Mountains are a natural barrier that prevents the state from pipeline access to any of the excess oil from fracking. As such, the West Coast is susceptible to unexpected outages of West Coast refineries, as it is unable to backfill an unexpected loss in supply by quickly supplying additional products from outside the region.

Fuel demands

California transportation fuel demands for airports, ships, cars, and trucks have staggering numbers from the in-state refineries:

Jet fuel : With all its 145 airports, including 9 international airports and 41 military airports, the demand is 13 million gallons of aviation fuel daily. Several of those airports have direct pipelines to local refineries. In 2019, California consumed 16.7% of the national total of jet fuel, making it the largest consumer of jet fuel in America.

Gasoline : For its 30 million vehicles, California is the second-largest consumer of motor gasoline among the 50 states, consuming 42 million gallons a day of gasoline, just behind Texas.

Diesel : Diesel fuel is the second largest transportation fuel used in California, consuming 10 million gallons a day of diesel to support the state's trucking of products from 3 of the busiest shipping ports in America

Arizona and Nevada : California refineries supply 45% of Arizona's and 88% of Nevada's transportation fuel demands for their airports, cars, and trucks, so any disruption in California impacts all three states.

California's northern and southern refinery fuel supply systems are not connected, requiring ocean-going vessels to transport fuel between them.

Fuel taxes

California has the highest gas taxes in the USA:

CA's excise tax on gasoline adds $0.60 per gallon.

CA's "cap-and-trade" carbon tax adds $0.27 per gallon.

CA's Reformulated Gasoline mandate adds 10-15 cents per gallon.

CA's Low Carbon Fuel Standard is projected to add $0.37 per gallon in the near term-and $1.15 by 2046!

CA's "Summer Blend" fuel requirements add up to $0.15 per gallon to the price of gasoline during warmer months.

California has almost 400,000 miles of roadways used by the State's 30 million vehicles. Those roadways are heavily dependent on road taxes from fuels that contribute more than $8.8 billion annually, for planning, constructing, and maintaining California's publicly funded roadways. The same gas tax revenues also fund many environmental programs and the high-speed rail project. That $8.8 billion revenue source from fuel taxes will diminish in the years ahead as heavier EVs are being mandated in California to replace the lighter internal combustion engine vehicles.

As a result of the State having the highest cost of transportation fuels in the nation and the highest cost for electricity in the continental USA, California has the highest homeless population in the US, with over 187,000 people experiencing homelessness. This includes a significant portion of unsheltered individuals and a high percentage of homeless veterans, senior citizens, and chronically homeless individuals.

California has obviously not learned much in the 50 years since the Oil Embargo of 1973, as the following persist: