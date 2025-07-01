Trump’s immigration plan is a human and economic disaster

I understand the urgent need to reform our immigration policy to streamline the current chaotic and disjointed immigration laws. However, Trump's approach to addressing migration will gravely affect the health of the economy, to which immigrants are indispensable. Expelling hard-working immigrants without due process is a gross violation of their rights, and subjecting them to inhumane conditions before their expulsion is outrageous and must not be tolerated. To justify his policy, Trump claims that immigrants are infesting the country with crimes, which is false.

Trump's false claim

Trump, who has routinely labeled immigrants overwhelmingly as criminals, rapists, drug traffickers, and gang members, as compared to US-born citizens, is wrong. Research consistently shows-since 1870, in fact-that immigrants, including undocumented ones, commit crimes at lower rates than US-born citizens. For example, a 2020 federal study found that immigrants in Texas were arrested less than half as often as US-born citizens for violent and drug crimes.

The Migration Policy Institute reports that nationwide, immigrants are 60 percent less likely to be incarcerated than US-born citizens. Indeed, the vast majority of immigrants are hard-working men and women who struggle to feed their families, escaping persecution in their country, and aspire to and live the American dream while making significant contributions to American enterprises in all of their facets.

Economic Disruption, Labor Shortages, and Declining Innovation

The fallout of Trump's immigration policy on the economy is hard to exaggerate. Removing millions of immigrant workers, particularly in sectors like agriculture, construction, and hospitality, would lead to labor shortages, reduce production, and increase the costs of goods and services. Studies show that families would face an average annual cost increase for everyday goods and services of more than $2,000, and agricultural yield could drop by up to $60 billion.

In addition, obstructive immigration policies risk converting the US from a dynamic, growing economy into a stagnant one, similar to countries with aging populations and limited immigration, as workforce growth slows and innovation declines. Many businesses that rely on immigrant labor, such as cleaning and service industries, struggle to replace immigrant workers with US-born citizens. This threatens business viability and slows economic growth, as workforce expansion stalls and companies face difficulties finding replacements.

Erosion of due process

Mass deportations and aggressive enforcement tactics have resulted in wrongful detentions, including of US citizens, and have increased the likelihood of racial profiling and legal rights violations. Presently, raids to incarcerate and expel migrants are now occurring in locations previously protected, like schools and hospitals. The policies, such as reinstating family separation at the border and targeting undocumented children's access to education, have devastated families and created widespread fear in immigrant communities, deterring engagement with public services and authorities.

Furthermore, Trump's new executive orders have barred asylum seekers and suspended refugee admissions, dismantling long-standing protections for those fleeing violence and persecution. This not only harms vulnerable individuals but also undermines US commitments to international human rights. The implications of the above highlight the immediate broader risks to the US economy, public health, and the nation's hardships for immigrants, as well as legal and humanitarian principles.

Egregiously inhumane conditions

According to multiple independent investigations and rights groups, migrants detained under Trump's intensified deportation policies are subjected to serious human rights violations. Detention centers are consistently overcrowded, with detainees often forced to sleep on concrete floors or benches, lacking adequate bedding, and facing insufficient access to toilets and showers. Reports describe unsanitary environments, including contaminated water and expired food, leading to widespread illness among the detainees.

Adding further to the extremely harsh conditions, detainees regularly experience slow or denied medical care altogether, resulting in preventable deaths and untreated illnesses. Medical facilities often lack sufficient staffing. Many complaints detail patterns of physical assault, sexual abuse, and intimidation by guards. Incidents include the use of force, and those who speak are retaliated against and placed in solitary confinement as punishment-a practice widely recognized as psychologically damaging and potentially amounting to torture under international law.

Finally, to expand the capacity of detention centers, the Trump administration is using military bases and private prisons, where profit motives and lack of oversight aggravate abuse and neglect. In particular, the administration has drawn atrocious plans to detain migrants at Guantánamo Bay-a facility known for severe rights violations-which has raised alarm among human rights observers.

Denial of legal rights and due process

Many detainees are held arbitrarily, with limited or no access to legal counsel, and face prolonged detention without explanation. Transfers between remote facilities further isolate detainees from attorneys and family, undermining their ability to challenge detention or deportation. Sadly, children are not spared; they are frequently separated from parents or caregivers and suffer similar deprivation, including cold, hunger, and psychological anguish, resulting in prolonged trauma for children and parents alike.