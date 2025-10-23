Trump must be stopped from destroying our democracy

Every American must remember that the US is not on the verge of an authoritarian takeover; we are in it. Trump is acting on it methodically in broad daylight, with the deafening silence of the Republican party, as if silence in the face of the destruction of our democracy is patriotism. He is creating a new set of rules to solidify his dictatorship with his allies, the oligarchs. Trump must be stopped by every legal means possible. But first, why does democracy need constant vigilance?

Guarding democracy with zeal

Democracy is the most fragile political system and cannot be taken for granted. It must continuously and zealously be protected by the people to withstand the threats and manipulations of those who seek to control and subjugate the public to their whims and whose hunger for power is insatiable, like Trump. Thus, to sustain liberal democracy, there must be nonpolitical institutions that prevent the executive branch from controlling everything: independent courts, independent media, an independent business class, and an independent civil service.

The warning signs of authoritarianism are just as present in democratic societies. Indifference and apathy are often glorified, malevolence is disguised as policy, conformity is seen as patriotism, complex policies are reduced to slogans, and people become afraid to speak the truth, because in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. Currently, the Republicans in the House and the Senate exemplify that to perfection. Therefore, if the truth is not defended and if attention to democracy's core values is not reclaimed, freedom will be yielded to comfort. This is how democracy becomes the means that drives the rise of dictatorship, which ironically is propelled by free and fair elections-the rise of Hitler is a case in point. China's Chairman Xi and Russia's President Putin differ only in name and flags from the wannabe autocrats like Trump, but not in their disdain for the free mind and for the truth, which they fear the most.

Thus, the very essence of democracy, which is anchored in a web of ever-changing dynamics, requires constant attention and diligence in the search for truth that upholds democracy as it continues to evolve. As a well-known aphorism states, "Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty." There are three powerful forces that, together, can stop Trump from destroying our democracy: sustained, peaceful public protests; undeterred use of the media; and safeguarding judicial independence.

Intensified public protests

When a government violates democratic principles, large-scale peaceful demonstrations can send a strong message. It's a way for people to collectively demonstrate their commitment to democratic values and advocate for change without resorting to violence.

Continued, relentless, and frequent peaceful demonstrations by the millions from coast to coast are sine qua non for protecting our democracy. Millions of Americans, irrespective of their political orientation, ethnicity, race, or religion, who care about the country's future, must pour into the streets, with one message: We will never be deterred, succumb or be intimidated, and will remain resilient and steadfast and resort to any other peaceful means, including civil disobedience and strikes, until Trump halts his violations of our democratic principles and fully adheres to his oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution.

Expressing dissent, however, is not limited to peaceful protests; fostering open dialogue is another way for people to express dissent, and it can involve different groups. Community leaders, educators, civil society organizations, and even everyday citizens can all play a role in town halls or community forums. It's about creating spaces where people feel safe sharing their views and listening to others. So, saving our democracy is a shared responsibility across different parts of society.

The public, which would bear the brunt of dictatorial rule, must be the first line of defense, prepared to face any threat, intimidation, or force, and remain unwavering in their commitment to protecting our democracy against all odds.

Unbending freedom of the press

One of the main arteries that carries blood throughout the organs of democracy is the freedom of the press. Trump shattered the independence of the state-run media and shunned all networks except those that would propagate his false narrative, suppress criticism, and smother the free press, which is the heartbeat of democracy.

In his book, A Theologico-Political Treatise, Spinoza argues that freedom of thought is a cornerstone of protecting democracy, and that open dialogue and the freedom to philosophize are key to a healthy, peaceful democratic society. He states that "In a free state every man may think what he likes, and say what he thinks," and that is what every American must fight for. Every media outlet, every reporter, and every journalist must resist with all their might any attempt by Trump and his surrogates to stifle their freedom to keep the public informed and seek legal remedies to protect their right.

I applaud the Pentagon Press Corps for not surrendering to the Department of Defense's new rules that forbid them from publishing materials not directly approved by the department's Secretary. Almost unanimously, they chose to turn in their press passes rather than agree to these authoritarian rules.

Every news organization must never cave in and deprive Trump of one of the most important tools to advance his sinister authoritarian scheme. Trump does not need to erase the truth; he is a master at drowning it with repeated lies. He intimidates, insults, and instills fear among the press corps to prevent them from raising questions he does not want to answer. But as long as the press refuses to be silent, we are still free, and as long as we are free, democracy thrives.