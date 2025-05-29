Support Us!

California’s net-zero emissions plan is a ‘national security’ risk for America

By Ronald Stein and Nathan Hammer - posted Wednesday, 2 July 2025

California's "Green" and "Net Zero" policymakers that wish to "transition away from fossil fuels" have focused on reducing just the supply of in-state oil production and refining to reduce emissions but have offered no backup plan to maintain the supply chain of the products and fuels to support the 4th largest economy in the world.

The States' contribution to global emissions is a small percentage, roughly 0.75%. To put that into perspective, if the "big earthquake" hit California, and the entire state fell into the Pacific Ocean, there would be less than a 1% reduction in Worldwide emissions. The amount of money paid by the 40 million Californians to meet those net-zero green policies is staggering!

"Green" and "Net Zero" policymakers mistakenly believe that wind and solar renewable ENERGY will replace fossil fuel ENERGY!

Today, we're a materialistic society. Wind and solar cannot make EV's, asphalt, tires, or any of the products or fuels that are made from fossil fuels.

REALITY CHECK: Fossil fuels and wind and solar do different things:

  • Fossil fuels are the supply chain source for all the products and transportation fuels that are demanded by economies, societies, and all the infrastructures.
  • Wind and solar (made from fossil fuels), can ONLY generate ELECTRICITY.

As reported by Californians for Energy Independence, California's Economy is Supported by Oil and Gas, so, let's look at the States' demands for the products and transportation fuels that so-called renewables like wind and solar CANNOT make for society, as they can ONLY generate electricity under favorable weather conditions.

The West Coast gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuels market are isolated from other supply/demand centers as California is an energy island isolated from the States East of the Sierra Mountains. The Sierra Mountains are a natural barrier that prevents the state from pipeline access to any of that excess oil from fracking, or from transportation fuels manufactured East of the Sierra Mountains.

Refinery closures:

Rising regulatory costs for oil and gas:

This article was first published on America Out Loud News.

About the Authors

Ronald Stein is co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations. He is a policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and a national TV commentator on energy & infrastructure with Rick Amato.

Nathan Hammer is a regulatory compliance expert with 18 years of experience in the industrial sector, specializing in policy and data analysis.

