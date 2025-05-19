The inevitable souring: Elon Musk falls out with Donald Trump

Sandpit politics is rarely edifying and grown toddlers taking their fists to each other is unlikely to interest. But when they feature US President Donald Trump and the world's wealthiest man, the picture alters. Disputes are bound to be on scale, rippling in their consequences.

No crystal ball was required regarding the eventual sundering of the relationship between Trump and Elon Musk. Here were noisy, brash egos who had formed a rancid union in American politics, with Musk lending his resources and public machinery to The Donald knowing he could also have sway in the Trump administration as a "special government employee". That sway took the form of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), a crude attempt to right the wrongs of misspending in government while politicising the public service. Awaking from a narcotised daze, Musk decided to focus on his floundering companies, notably Tesla, and step back from the inferno. In doing so, he expected "to remain a friend and adviser, and if there's anything the president wants me to do, I'm at this service." Gazing at the raging inferno that is Trumpian policy, that convivial attitude has all but evaporated.

For one thing, Trump's proposed tax breaks and increases in defence spending, espoused in his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, seemed to undermine the very premise of DOGE and its zealous mission of reducing government spending. The legislation promises to slash $1.5 trillion in government spending but increase the debt limit by $4 trillion. "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly," Musk said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning last month. Such a plan merely inflated, not reduced, the budget deficit. "I think a bill can be big or beautiful. I don't know if it can be both."

This month, Musk got even tetchier. His temper had frayed. "I'm sorry, I just can't stand it anymore," he barked on his X platform on June 3. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination." He continued to heap shame on members of Congress "who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

On June 5, Trump expressed his disappointment "because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill", leaving open the possibility that the billionaire might be suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome." Musk had "only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the [electric vehicle] mandate."

A blow was in the offing, coming in the form of a post on Truth Social: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised Biden didn't do it!" Musk's embittered retort : "Such an obvious lie. So sad." He also proposed, in light of the President's announcement, the decommissioning of Space X's Dragon spacecraft, vehicles used by NASA to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The ripples were finally getting violent.

Musk then decided to do what he called dropping "the really big bomb". Trump, he revealed, "is in the Epstein files. This is the real reason they have not been made public." Given Musk's estranged relationship with reality and its facets, this can only be taken at face value. It's a matter of record that Trump, along with a fat who's who of power, knew the late Jeffrey Epstein, financier and convicted sex offender, for many years.

The trove of government documents known as The Epstein Files has offered the easily titillated some manna but, thus far, few bombs. On February 27, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi released what were described as the "first phase" of files relating to the financier and "his exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations." In an interview with Fox News on February 21, Bondi revealed that Epstein's client list lay "on my desk right now."

Trump's response to Musk's latest gobbet of accusation proved almost melancholic. "I don't mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago." He went on to praise "one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress."

In characteristically bratty fashion, Musk went on to share a post agreeing with the proposition that Trump be impeached and replaced by the Vice President, J.D. Vance, advocate "a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle" (a touching billionaire's wish), and predict "a recession in the second half of this year" caused by Trump's global tariff regime.

In the scheme of things, Trump has survived impeachments, prosecutions, litigation, crowned by a divided US electorate that gave him a majority in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Like a Teflon coated mafia don, he has made compromising people a minor art. Musk, compromised in his support and having second thoughts, can only go noisily into the confused night.