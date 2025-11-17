The Colby Review, AUKUS and lopsided commitments

In one of his many cutting observations about the fallibility of politicians, H L Mencken had this to say about the practical sort: "It is his business to convince the mob (a) that it is confronted by some grave danger, some dreadful menace to its peace and security, and (b) that he can save it." Regarding Australia's often provincial politicians, that grave danger remains the Yellow Peril, albeit one garbed in communist party colours, while the quackery they continue to practise involves the notion the United States will act as shield bearer and saviour in any future conflict.

The AUKUS trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States has turned the first of these countries into an expectant vassal state, mindful of security guarantees it does not need from a power that can, and would at a moment's notice, abandon it. But more dangerously, the expectation here is that Canberra, awaiting Virginia Class (SSN-774) nuclear-powered submarines from the US, will offer unconditional succour, resources and promises to the projection of Washington's power in the Indo-Pacific. Without any guarantee of such submarines, Australian money is underwriting US submarine production, which remains consistently tardy. (Currently, 1.3 boats are being produced annually, when 2.3 are needed.)

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act makes it irrefutably clear that Congress shall be notified that any transfer of boats "will not degrade the United States underseas capabilities". Pursuing AUKUS still entailed "sufficient submarine production and maintenance investments" on the part of the US to meet undersea capabilities, with Australia advancing "appropriate funds and support for the additional capacity required to meet the requirements" along with Canberra's "capability to host and fully operate the vessels authorized to be transferred."

This true steal for US diplomacy, and sad tribute to Homo boobiens on the part of the Australians, has continued with the review of AUKUS conducted by Undersecretary of Defense Policy Eldridge Colby. The review is not available for public eyes, but Colby had previously released smoke signals that the AUKUS pact would only "lead to more submarines collectively in 10, 15, 20 years, which is way beyond the window of maximum danger, which is really this decade."

The Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters on December 4 that the review had been received. "We're working through the AUKUS review, and we very much thank the United States for providing it to us." (Surely that's the least they could have done.) He had identified unwavering support for the pact. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also released a statement to the media expressing enthusiasm. "Consistent with President Trump's guidance that AUKUS should move 'full steam ahead,' the review identified opportunities to put AUKUS on the strongest possible footing." No doubt opportunities have been identified, but these are likely to be consistent with the lopsided arrangements Australia has had with the US to date.

Australia has so far provided A$1.6 billion in funding to the US submarine base, with the promise of more. What remains unclear is how much of this is also going into training Australian personnel to operate and maintain the vessels. "There's a schedule of payments to be made," explained Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in July. "We have an agreement with the United States as well as with the United Kingdom. It is about increasing their capacity, their industrial capacity." As part of such arrangements, "we have Australians on the ground, learning those skills."

The joint fact sheet on the 2025 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), held between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and their Australian counterparts Penny Wong and Marles in Washington, makes one reference to AUKUS and nothing in terms of substance to Colby's recommendations. There is, however, this bit of unpardonable gibberish: "In line with President Trump and Prime Minister Albanese's direction to move 'full steam ahead' on AUKUS, the [ministers] recognised the work underway to deliver priority infrastructure works and workforce uplift plan in support of an enhanced trilateral submarine industrial base."

Given such statements, it is hard to see what opportunities identified in the Colby report could possibly be advantageous to Australia, a mere annexure of the US imperium. There is bound to be continued pressure on Australia to increase its defence spending. There are also unaddressed concerns about how sovereign the SSNs in Australian hands are going to be when and if they ever make it across the Pacific. In a conflict involving the United States, notably in the Indo-Pacific, Canberra will be expected to rush in with that mindless enthusiasm that has seen Australian soldiers die in theatres they would struggle to name for causes they could barely articulate.

Even the confident opinion of Joe Courtney, a Democrat member of the House Armed Services Committee and representative of Groton, Connecticut (the "Submarine Capital of the World"), should be viewed warily. "The statutory authority enacted by Congress in 2023 will remain intact, including the sale of three Virginia-class submarines starting in 2032," comes his beaming assessment. The Colby review "correctly determined that there are critical deadlines that all three countries have to meet. Therefore, maintaining disciplined adherence to schedule is paramount." That degree of discipline and adherence to schedules is unlikely to be an equal one. It is bound to favour, first and foremost, Washington's own single perspective.

