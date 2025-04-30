Support Us!

The amount of money wasted on net-zero green policies worldwide is staggering!

By Ronald Stein and John McBratney - posted Thursday, 29 May 2025

"Green" and "Net Zero" policymakers mistakenly believe that wind and solar renewable ENERGY will replace fossil fuel ENERGY!

REALITY CHECK: Renewables and Fossil Fuels do different things.

From the 16th to the 19th centuries whale oil was inedible and was used principally for lighting, lubrication and the manufacture of soap, textiles, jute, varnish, explosives and paint. Whales were hunted almost to extinction in the mid 1800's.

Today, "Green" and "Net Zero" policymakers setting policies are oblivious to the reality that so-called "renewables", ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make anything like the more than 6,000 products in our materialistic economy, nor the transportation fuels that supports cars, trucks, ships, construction equipment, and airplanes.

In addition, everything that NEEDS Electricity, like iPhones, computers, X-ray machines, defibrillators, and datacenters are made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.

Interestingly, going "green" with wind and solar generate occasional electricity under favorable weather conditions is only affordable by the few wealthy countries that can mandate the huge subsidies.

All "Green" and "Net Zero" policymakers remain unavailable to participate in educational conversations about Energy Literacy, as these sources do different things!

  • Renewables ONLY provide for the generation of electricity, totally dependent on favorable weather conditions.
  • Crude oil once refined provides more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels to economies around the world.

Infrastructures that did not exist 200 years ago DEMAND continuously increasing supplies of the more than 6,000 products that are made from fossil fuels for our materialistic societies inclusive of:

  • Hospitals
  • Airports
  • Military
  • Medical equipment
  • Telecommunications
  • Communications systems
  • Space programs
  • Appliances
  • Electronics
  • Sanitation
  • Heating and ventilating
  • Transportation - road, rail, ocean, and air
  • Construction - roads and buildings

The world's population is not addicted to fossil fuels, but they are dependent on all the products and transportation fuels. Today, "Green" and "Net Zero" policymakers that wish to "transition away from fossil fuels" need to offer a backup plan to maintain the supply chain of the products and fuels to support all the above-mentioned infrastructures, and to date there has been no such plan offered or suggested There is no "green" or "Net Zero" product or technology available anywhere in the world today that offers any form of reliable back-up for wind and solar power generation - none!

Most people in the wealthier developed nations are unaware that 80% of the 8 billion people on planet earth, in poorer developing nations, are living on less than $10/day and cannot subsidize themselves out of a paper bag, thus any suggestion that heavily subsidized solar and wind systems are viable is simply stargazing

This article was first published at America Out Loud NEWS.

About the Authors

Ronald Stein is co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations. He is a policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and a national TV commentator on energy & infrastructure with Rick Amato.

John McBratney, B. Tech (Electronic Engineering) is an engineer with over 50 years’ experience in hardware design and systems engineering. He contributes to an independent group of engineers and scientists in Australia that works to change government opinions on Net Zero back to sensible practicable strategies.

