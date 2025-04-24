Support Us!

Winning the suburbs is the key to winning elections

By Ronald Stein and Dick Storm - posted Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Before the 1800's much farm work, transportation, heating and home chores being done with muscle power and wood burning. As coal, petroleum, natural gas and later nuclear energy were applied to replace muscle power, our country experienced rapid growth in industrial production, food production, shipping, travel and a growing economy. Also, comforts and conveniences at home and work such as air conditioning, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashers, automatic washers, and more.

The 105-year period 1850-1955 yielded incredible growth in both industrial output and economic growth. The strength of the U.S. grew and expanded for the U.S. to become the Greatest country in the world, with the largest economy in the world.

It has been forecast by numerous organizations, including the North America Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) that the U.S. needs about 125,000 MW of new electricity generation capacity by 2030 and about 600,000 MW of new generation capacity by 2050 to meet the growing demands for electricity.

The new power plant construction plans that were in place between 2007-2009 would have, if completed, eliminated the electricity generation crisis the U.S. is faced with for 2025.

Nuclear is a good idea but it will require more time to rebuild the supply chain. Natural gas plants, in our opinion, are overbuilt and nearly all of them have no on-site fuel storage and are always susceptible to pipeline flow disruptions.

We have 6 ways to generate electricity.

We have 4 proven ways to generate continuous uninterruptible electricity:

  • Coal
  • Natural gas
  • Nuclear
  • Hydro

We have 2 ways to generate intermittent, unreliable weather dependent electricity:

  • Wind turbines
  • Solar panels

The growing demand for continuous and uninterruptable electricity is being compounded by the growth of AI and datacenters that are humongous power consumers. Their electricity demands can be provided by coal, natural gas, nuclear, and hydro, but the futility of expecting that the new demand for continuous and uninterruptible electricity can be supplied from weather dependent electricity generation from wind and solar is unrealistic.

Meanwhile, the current U.S. government policy, green religion, renewable electricity policies and crushing regulations are geared toward electrifying everything. Including transportation.

This article was first published on American Out Loud News.

About the Authors

Ronald Stein is co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations. He is a policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and a national TV commentator on energy & infrastructure with Rick Amato.

Dick Storm is a retired engineer that specialized in efficient and clean electricity generation from coal. He has been a contributing editor to POWER Magazine and an instructor on short courses on energy and electricity generation.

