Tasmanian police resist feminist weaponisation of DV laws

"I'm 8 and I came here today because I want men to stop killing women."

Here's a little girl who took part in a women's domestic violence rally last weekend, as shown in the ABC's Tiktok video covering the nation-wide protests. It's hard to beat this as an example of the wicked anti-male propaganda pouring out from our public broadcaster every week.

Naturally, their concern about stopping people killing each other only works one way. Have a look at some of the violent acts by women reported in Australia this week:

Ellouisa Brighton Gibson, a 36-year-old Toowoomba mother has been charged with murder after allegedly dousing her children in petrol as they slept and then setting them alight. The Queensland house fire on May 7 killed all three children and severely burnt her partner.

A grandmother in Central West NSW was arrested after two children were found dead during a welfare check. On May 5 the bodies of two boys, aged six and seven, were found in their Coonabarabran home.

Corbie Jean Walpole, 24, doused Jake Loader, a 'lifelong friend', in petrol and set him alight having been angered by a sexist comment, Albury District Court was told on May 8. Fifty-five per cent of Mr Loader's body was burned, he spent 74 days in a Melbourne burn unit and underwent 10 surgeries.

On May 9 a Gold Coast mother-of-four pleaded guilty to 22 offences, most seriously chasing her partner down the street at Ashmore and trying to stab him in the head with a boning knife.

60-year-old Anna Maria Di Pinto, who allegedly chased and stabbed her husband, saying "you'll bleed out soon" and "he needs to die", pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on May 7.

A 34-year-old social media influencer was accused with her partner of torturing her baby daughter and taking photos of her in "immense distress and pain" to elicit donations. On May 7 charges were dropped against her partner but the child's mother now faces 72 charges.

Annette Louise Ruth Hancock, 56-year-old Tasmanian woman was found guilty on May 13 of stabbing her partner to death during a drunken argument inside his Hobart flat three years ago.

And then, of course, we saw the second week of the triple-murder trial of Erin Patterson who was accused of poisoning her relatives with a beef wellington laced with deadly mushrooms – in Morwell, Victoria, July 2023.

How's that for a toll of violence against men – all in the news in the same week as women march in the streets claiming women are the only victims? Well, the truth is that most of these cases involving violent women only get mentioned in brief news items, if at all. Our disgraceful, wimpish media is too cowered by the feminist lobby to give any proper coverage to these stories, let alone draw any conclusions about this clear evidence of the two-way nature of domestic violence.

And when journalists do mention female violence, it's always presented as the result of mental illness or a history of abuse, invariably by a male. Hardly ever is the behaviour characterized as domestic violence, and reporters happily promote the perpetrator's virtues as good parents, kind neighbours, etc - descriptions now utterly taboo when discussing male offenders.

The most shameful of this week's stories is Ellouisa Brighton Gibson's alleged murder of her three children which has echoes of the 2020 Hannah Clarke tragedy, where a Brisbane mother and her three children were killed in a car fire lit by her estranged partner. The Clarke murder caused instant media outrage across the country, leading to press conferences, public inquiries, new charities and, changes in the law. Hannah Clarke is now a feminist tragic heroine, part of our social history. That year she was named one of Marie Claire magazine's 'Women of the Year.'

Meanwhile Ellouisa Brighton Gibson's story is sinking without a trace, with barely any reporting beyond the first minimal news stories, and the subsequent court decision to charge her with murder. Only The Australian has reported that an older child told police he saw her lighting the fire and that she also attempted to burn her partner. The contrast with the Hannah Clarke homicide is most revealing.

This all set the stage for a very timely video I made this week with a woman who has a good deal to say about the way feminism is distorting our approach to domestic violence, particularly when it comes to policing and the justice system.