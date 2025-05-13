Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Gender-affirming care for minors under fire

By Maryanne Demasi - posted Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Paediatric gender dysphoria has rapidly emerged as one of the most divisive and urgent issues in medicine today. In the past decade, the number of children and adolescents identifying as transgender or nonbinary has soared.

In the US alone, diagnoses among youth aged 6 to 17 nearly tripled-from around 15,000 in 2017 to over 42,000 by 2021-signalling a seismic shift not only in culture but in clinical practice.

Advertisement

Children diagnosed with gender dysphoria-a condition defined by distress related to one's biological sex or associated gender roles-are increasingly being offered powerful medical interventions.

These include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and, in some cases, irreversible surgeries such as mastectomy, vaginoplasty, or phalloplasty.

An umbrella review from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) states that "thousands of American children and adolescents have received these interventions," despite a lack of solid scientific footing.

While advocates often claim the treatments are "medically necessary" and "lifesaving," the report concludes "the overall quality of evidence concerning the effects of any intervention on psychological outcomes, quality of life, regret, or long-term health, is very low."

It also cautions that evidence of harm is sparse-not necessarily because harms are rare, but due to limited long-term data, weak tracking, and publication bias.

This 409-page report delivers a scathing review of the assumptions, ethics, and clinical practices driving gender-affirming care in the US.

Advertisement

An inversion of medical ethics

At the heart of the HHS critique is a reversal of medical norms.

"In many areas of medicine, treatments are first established as safe and effective in adults before being extended to paediatric populations," the report explains. "In this case, however, the opposite occurred."

Despite inconclusive outcomes in adults, these interventions were rolled out for children-without rigorous data, and with little regard for long-term, often irreversible consequences.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  8. 6
  10. All

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Maryanne Demasi, 2023 Brownstone Fellow, is an investigative medical reporter with a PhD in rheumatology, who writes for online media and top tiered medical journals. For over a decade, she produced TV documentaries for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and has worked as a speechwriter and political advisor for the South Australian Science Minister.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Maryanne Demasi
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy