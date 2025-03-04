Trump is ushering in a national disaster

America is at a historic crossroad. Disaster is lurking in the shadows. There is no benefit in doubt, no salvation in wishful thinking, and no escape from the peril that awaits America unless the country reins in Trump. His onslaught on our institutions is unparalleled. His alienation of our allies is unfathomable, and his betrayal of his oath of office and abuse of power is ominous. Trump must be stopped. The Republican Party must be held accountable for empowering a criminal to destroy America as we know it.

The presidency bestowed on Trump the most awesome power, transcending that of any other person on earth. Yet this is not enough to mollify his overly inflated ego. His thirst for more power is unquenchable. Authoritarianism flows in his blood, and bullying is what satisfies his self-delusion of having unconstrained power; he takes pleasure in exercising it with venom and vindictiveness.

Despite its many mistakes, America remained the beacon of hope with limitless human resources and riches, the destination of the dreamers who want to be free, live in peace, grow and prosper, and live the promise of better and brighter tomorrows.

Imagine what Trump could do with America's incredible power for the good of the American people and humanity. He could build on America's greatness, but this is not in his DNA. Instead, he is ransacking everything good that distinguishes America, which made it the uncontested global leader, without any plan or idea of how to make things better, which he claims only he can achieve.

Undermining democracy

He is violating the sacred constitutional right of free speech and expression by punishing universities that allow their students to demonstrate against the carnage in Gaza, and violating the constitutional rights of students who are legally in the US. He is punishing law firms whose lawyers represented the government in prosecuting cases against him by not allowing them entry to federal buildings, skirting the law and denying justice. Meanwhile, he is challenging the court's constitutional authority, ignoring the separation of power between the three branches of government, which is the bedrock of America's democracy.

The fact that Republicans remained numb in the face of Trump's egregious violations will not be forgotten, even by those who put them in power.

Punishing the needy

Trump seemingly plans to cut social security, Medicaid, and Medicare, which provide a lifeline for millions of Americans. By what measurement can one assess the cruelty and heartlessness of such cuts, which are illegal and despicable? Taking away healthcare and cutting social security for the elderly, who are in desperate need of help, and giving it to the rich is not just deadly wrong.

It is a total and utter moral bankruptcy of the Republican Party, which remains silent in the face of such a travesty.

Harming the Scientific Community

He froze funding for scores of scientific and research institutions, disrupting critical medical, environmental, and social research while undermining academic freedom and innovation across the US scientific community, forcing many young scientists to consider leaving and continuing their research in foreign countries. America's world-class scientific leadership will be irreparably harmed while the Republicans are sitting on their hands.

Violating due process

Beyond general deportations of thousands of undocumented immigrants, he deported 238 Venezuelan migrants, some who are protected legal residents of the US, to a notorious prison in El Salvador, accusing them of being gang members without any due process and without being allowed to challenge allegations against them. Many allegations are based on scant or doubtful evidence, leading to their detention in a prison where they are subject to systematic abuse, torture, and inhumane conditions.

No Republican leader with a spine has risen to question the illegality and inhumanity of these brazen actions.