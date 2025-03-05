NetZero policymakers remain oblivious that electricity came after oil!

Lifestyles are driven by the materialistic and transportation fuel demands of society, which so-called wind and solar are incapable of fulfilling.

All the climate change alarmists blame emissions from fossil fuels, but they have yet to identify a back-up plan for "something" that will support the demand for products and fuels of current lifestyles in wealthier countries and that of developing economies.

Today, "Net Zero" policymakers setting "green" policies are oblivious to the reality that so-called "renewables", ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make anything. In addition, everything that NEEDS Electricity, like iPhone and computers, are made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.

Electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil ,

, All EV's, solar panels, and wind turbines are also built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil .

. All transportation fuels for cars, trucks, merchant ships, aircraft, and military are manufactured from raw crude oil.

Getting rid of crude oil would eliminate electricity, and the more than 6,000 products in demand by hospitals, airports, communications, and the 8 billion on this planet, and would paralyze virtually all transportation!

The ruling class in wealthy countries are not cognizant that the planet populated, after oil, from 1 to 8 billion, over the last 200 years.

Lifestyles before the 1800's were drastically different as the world did NOT have any of the following infrastructures that were all made from the products and components made from the oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil.

Transportation

Hospitals

Medical equipment

Appliances

Electronics

Telecommunications

Communications systems

Space programs

Heating and ventilating

Military

In addition, all the above infrastructures need electricity, the same electricity that is based upon wire, insulation, etc., that are made from the same oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil.

Today, we have more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft and more than 50,000 military aircraft that use the fuels manufactured from crude oil. The fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of jets moving people and products, and the merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space programs, are also dependent on what can be manufactured from crude oil.

We've had more than 200 years to "clone" oil to support the supply chain of products demanded by society and have been unsuccessful.

Most likely the 80% of the 8 billion on this planet living on less than $10/day would like to live the materialistic lifestyles of those in the wealthier developed countries.

Today, wealthier countries HAVE ALL the ABOVE infrastructures and have greater longevity than the other 80% on planet earth.