Bogus myths created to promote renewables

So-called renewable energy is only intermittently generated electricity from renewables, as wind turbines and solar panels cannot make any products, or fuels for the various transportation industries.

In fact, those renewables of wind turbines and solar panels cannot exist without oil, as all the parts and components of the net zero emissions fantasy from wind turbines and solar panels are 100% dependent on the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil, the same oil that net zero enthusiasts want to rid the world of.

Today, American policymakers setting "green" and "zero emissions" policies are oblivious to the reality that electricity came about after the discovery of oil. Without oil, there would be no electricity!

ALL six methods for the generation of electricity from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

All EV's, solar panels, and wind turbines are also built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Everything that needs electricity to function like iPhones, computers, data centers, and X-Ray machines are all made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil. Without fossil fuels, there would be nothing that needs electricity!

The Bogus Myths for the generation of occasional and unreliable electricity that also kills birds, bats, and whales and lays waste to farmlands and forests and oceansare numerous:

1. It is claimed that wind and solar renewables are green and kind to the environment.

Humongous mining requirements occurring in developing countries for the exotic minerals and metals from this 4-billion-year-old planet earth's natural resources, the same ones that are not being replaced.

The Pulitzer Prize nominated book "Clean Energy Exploitations - Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energydoes an excellent job of discussing the lack of transparency to the world of the green movement's impact upon humanity exploitations in the developing countries that are mining for the exotic minerals and metals required to create the batteries needed to store "green energy". In these developing countries, these mining operations exploit child labor and are responsible for the most egregious human rights violations of vulnerable minority populations. These operations are also directly destroying the planet through environmental degradation.

Minimal or even non-existent labor laws in poorer developing countries to protect people against humanity atrocities of people with yellow, brown, and black skin.

Minimal or even non-existent environmental laws and regulations laws in poorer developing countries to protect against environmental degradation to local landscapes from the massive mines scarring the landscape to produce the copper, silver, cobalt and rare earth metals required.

Maximum usage of this 4-billion-year-old planet earth's natural resources, the same ones that are not being replaced for future generations.

Humongous "footprint" of land compared to the generation of electricity via nuclear, natural gas, hydro, or coal.

Emissions will be exploding from those poorer developing countries, i.e., the other seven billion on this planet. Unlike the wealthy countries that have huge economies that can subsidize any delusionally obsessed idea, but those poorer countries dismal economies cannot subsidize themselves out of a paper bag!

To manufacture each EV auto battery that weighs 1,200 pounds, you must process 25,000 pounds of brine for the lithium, 30,000 pounds of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for the nickel, and 25,000 pounds of ore for copper. All told, just one Tesla EV battery requires the processing of more than 500,000 pounds of materials somewhere on the planet .

2. It is claimed that renewables are cheap .

Only the wealthier developed countries can afford the humongous subsidies required to build renewables like Germany, Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, all of the EU, and the USA.

With about 80% of the global population of 8 billion people living in less developed countries. Much of Africa and South-East Asia are prime examples of this, but also Pacific Ocean Island states. The people in those countries might live on less than $10 per daybut the greater problem is that they have little or no access to reliable electricity, nor to the myriad of products manufactured using fossil fuels and their derivatives. The "green" agendas of the developed world are threatening to never allow them access to it.

Wind turbines for the generation of electricity under favourable weather conditions, would be non-existent were it not for government subsidies and mandates behind them.

Net Zero policies raise electricity costs for families and businesses in the wealthier countries that have the ability to subsidize them, and threatens the reliability of the electricity system.

High electricity prices coupled with electricity austerity have led to economic stagnation in many of those wealthier countries.

The cost of renewables is risingbut is not recognized or understood for wind turbines, solar panels, and EV batteries

3. It is claimed that renewables will replace fossil fuels.

Despite decades of efforts and billions in subsidies to bolster "green electricity" from weather dependent wind and solar, people still get all of the 6,000 products from oil, the same products that are integral to human prosperity across the globe, that support the demands of infrastructures like: Transportation, Airports, Water filtration, Sanitation, Hospitals, Medical equipment, Appliances, Electronics, Telecommunications systems, Heating and ventilating, and the Space programs.

ALL the parts and components of renewables are built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil, the same oil that renewables are supposed to replace. Without fossil fuels, there would be no electricity!

Shockingly, the "green" movement has yet to identify a replacement for oil to support the materialistic demand for those 6,000 products made from oil.

We've had more than 200 years to "clone" oil to support the supply chain of products demanded by our materialistic society and have been unsuccessful.

Net Zero, only in the wealthy countries that can subsidize renewables, is ineffective in achieving its primary goal and can never stop the weather changing. The impact of Net Zero policies is devastating for the economy and high productivity, electricity, all the more than 6,000 products made from oil derivatives, and the aviation, gasoline, and diesel fuels for our intensive industries in particular. Renewables are not kind to the environment and the lies and bogus myths being told to promote them are untenable.

Thus, before Net Zero enthusiasts destroy the economy, they need to identify the "replacement" to crude oil that will support the materialistic demands of the e8 billion on this planet for all the products made from those oil derivatives, as well as the aviation, gasoline, and diesel fuel needs of the various worldwide transportation infrastructures, before they preach net zero emissions.