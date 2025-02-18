Aggrieved speculation: the Trump illness hypothesis

The critics are utterly beside themselves in trying to understand the bruising odds and turns of Donald J. Trump, the reality showman and business tycoon who became US president twice. One particular group that have become prominent are the aggrieved and estranged. Former employees who were given their marching orders after brief spells in Trump's administration have made a career in podcasting and punditry on the man whose bilious orbit they seemingly cannot escape. A common theme to their recent criticism is that of mental health. Trump, we are told, is unhinged, a true nutter.

The aggrieved, war loving John Bolton, who had spells in the administration of George W. Bush and a brief one as Trump's national security advisor, has been particularly noisy in pushing the illness hypothesis. When asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins whether Trump's claim that Russia's Vladimir Putin was not a dictator could be seen as a negotiating ploy, Bolton would have none of it. "I think it's an indication his mind is full of mush, and he says whatever comes into it. He believes Vladimir Putin is his friend, and you know, you don't call your friends [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] a dictator."

Bolton also falls for the old, almost laughable mistake when trying to understand Trump: that facts necessarily matter in that world. When Trump met the current Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Dan Caine, in Iraq during his first term, the president offered a rather different account to that of Bolton's. The former claimed that Caine had told him that the campaign against the ISIS group could be "finished in one week", that he sported a Make America Great Again hat, and claimed he would "kill" for the president.

Advertisement



Bolton, who accompanied Trump on that visit, was adamant : "There was no chance that Trump had a conversation with General Caine that bore any resemblance to what he's described. I never saw Caine wear a MAGA hat." (In a tossup between who to trust between these men, Bolton might just prevail.)

Another former employee who had reiterated similar points of mental decline is Anthony Scaramucci, who spent a mere 11 days in the first Trump administration as communications director before being sacked. After being a firm loyalist, the born again commentator and financier known as the Mooch could confidently claim to Vanity Fair in 2019 that Trump was "crazy, everything about him is terrible".

Having failed in spectacular fashion, along with fellow pundits, to read the premonitory signs of a Trump victory over Kamala Harris, he has returned to the theme of the mad man, or at least the ill man. Some of these views were expressed just prior to a visit to the White House by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In the Off Air… with Jane and Fi podcast, Scaramucci took it as given that "Trump's obviously got something wrong with him. I would say to Keir Starmer the guy is unwell and he's surrounded by willing sycophants that want to pretend he's not unwell." One did not need to be "a rocket scientist to know that something's wrong".

While it did not come from one of the estranged or aggrieved, the most telling remark on Trump's health was offered by Democratic political consultant and strategist James Carville. In a posted video, Carville felt speculatively adventurous after the turbulent February 28 meeting between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Zelensky. "I want to seek the possibility that maybe I had a point considerably earlier than this when I pointed out on this very channel that Trump had red splotches on his hand which I was told by a number of medical professionals that when you see that condition the first thing you suspect is syphilis." There you have it. Analysis can end, there and then.

Many of these criticisms stem from dross from the first Trump administration, when opinion pieces questioning the man's faculties and sanity became a feature. Often, they were slipshod and lazy, seduced by the Trump canard. Trump derangement syndrome is, after all, a hard thing to shake. His effect on US politics and its analysis has been so profound as to turn critics and commentators into replicates of his dislike of factual analysis. Just as book reviewers, as Cyril Connolly remarked, are bound to have their critical faculties blunted by the poor quality of books available for review, Trump as both subject and method has cut through the undergrowth of sensible discourse. The illness hypothesis is yet another example of this.

Embracing such a proposition avoids the more fundamental point about Trump: that he does know more than you think about what he wants and how he wants to achieve it. He is most certainly a disturbed human being, infantilised, insecure, and prone to hazes of narcissism, but he can hardly be dismissed as a person without certain cerebral functions.

Advertisement



With a vengeful conviction lacking in his first iteration, he is shaping aspects of US government that are both remarkable and disconcerting. On the international stage, he has finally stripped bare the cant pursued by the liberal and neoconservative internationalists who insist on a policing role for Washington in the name of "rules". For them, the messianic role of the United States will guard the world against such nasties as rule-bending autocrats. The MAGA philosophy has its dangers and problems, but the mental illness of its chief proponent is not one of them.