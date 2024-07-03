DEI is killing people

Wow. After all those years of seeing discrimination against men becoming ever more blatant and intense, who would have thought that one crazy dude in the White House could threaten this highly successful feminist enterprise.

We will have to see how it all pans out, but Trump's decision to eliminate all government diversity programs is causing ructions in the mighty international DEI industry which has spent decades creating programs and policies designed to ensure women are advantaged over men, particularly white men, at every turn.

Note that Trump's Executive Order 14171 is titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity." Even though most of the howls of outrage from woke folk is focussed on the impact of racial affirmative action policies, merit-based opportunity would be a real novelty for white men working in colleges and government organisations across America who are used to being at the bottom of the heap.

A report from the American ABC shows no interest in the notion of "merit-based opportunity" but chooses instead to wail about the impact on a young female researcher working on intestinal parasites in India – supported by diversity-based funding which is now under threat. The news story reports on legal challenges to Trump's Executive Order and quotes a defiant professor determined to fight back, "We're doing DEI whether they like it or not."

Well, professor, most people don't like it. The endless discrimination against men is far from popular – look at that strong vote from young men which helped sweep Trump into power. Australia's Opposition Leader Peter Dutton named the problem in a recent podcast, saying young men were feeling "disenfranchised and ostracised", and fed up with being passed over for jobs.

As Dutton put it, "They're pushing back and saying, 'well, why am I being overlooked at work for a job, you know, three jobs running when I've got, you know, a partner at home, and she's decided to stay at home with three young kids, and I want a promotion at work so that I can help pay the bills at home.'"

DEI is responsible for men finding themselves pushed out. And now, finally they are allowed to complain about it. With the new zeitgeist encouraging people to give voice to their discontent about diversity programs, the public mood has even forced corporate America to take notice.

Look what's happening in the corporate world where so many big companies are now choosing to scale back their DEI programs. Last year a host of companies moved in this direction: American Airlines, Boeing, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Lowe's, Nissan, Walmart. Amazon, META and McDonalds took similar measures just last month. Even the public broadcaster, PBS, has got rid of their DEI department. Now that's a real turn-about for this huge anti-male propaganda unit.

Not much sign of change yet in corporate Australia but as they say, "when America sneezes, the world catches a cold." Hopefully the same applies to the anti-DEI sentiment.

What's driving this vibe shift in the USA is clear evidence that DEI is no trivial matter. It's not just unfair, distorting the productivity of workplaces by eroding meritocracy, creating resentment, and distrust. But it also puts lives at risk.

This has been on display, front and centre on the world stage, in a number of startling recent news stories. Take the attempted assassination of Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. How could we ever forget the utter clown show of those bumbling female secret service agents who staggered around looking bewildered, with one struggling to holster her weapon. It turned out that the Secret Service had been working towards a goal of 30% female hires, pushed by Kimberly Cheatle, the Secret Service Director who was forced to resign over her handling of the fiasco.