Stop the ‘green hallucinationists’ plan to close all 200 coal power plants

America continues to subsidize the development of occasionally generated electricity from weather dependent wind turbines and solar panels, to replace coal power plants, with the expectation that America, with about 4% of the world's population, can drastically impact the world's emissions occurring from the other 96% people on this planet.

Coal is the world's most abundant and reliable energy source. The United States has the world's largest coal reserves. Of the 15 major coal producing States, Montana has the largest coal reserve with 118.4 billion tons.

There are about 200 coal-burning power plants still operating in America, with many concentrated in Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana, i.e. only 8% of the world's coal plants.

Advertisement



Worldwide there are over 2,400 coal-fired power stations, i.e., the other 92% of the world's coal plants.

Right now, China already has a total of 1,142 operating coal-fired plants and is building six times as many coal-fired power plants as the rest of the world combined – China is building the equivalent of two new coal plants every week!

Most in the wealthier developed counties are oblivious that about 80 percent of the world's 8 billion, many of which are in Africa, Asia and Latin America still live on less than $10 a day – and the billions who still have little to no access to electricity. For others, life is severely complicated and compromised by the hypocritical "green" agendas of wealthy country elites who have benefited so tremendously from fossil fuels since the modern industrial era began in the 1800's.

While wealthier countries are shelling out billions of dollars in subsidies for so-called clean ELECTRICITY from wind and solar, those poorer developing countries cannot subsidize themselves out of a paper bag.

Developing countries desperately need dependable, affordable electricity and the products and fuels manufactured from fossil fuels to create jobs, lift families out of poverty, modernize homes, schools, and hospitals, provide clean water, and replace wood and animal dung for cooking and heating.

Even today, for the more than 6 billion on this planet living on less than $10 a day, millions of parents and children die from respiratory and intestinal diseases that are unheard of in wealthy countries, because they don't have electricity nor any of the 6,000 productsmade from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil that did not exist before the 1800's.

Advertisement



Coal is primarily used for generation of electricity, especially in China, India, and Africa.

As the number one importer of both crude oil and coal, China is the largest consumer of energy and producer of emissions in the world.