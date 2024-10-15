Special interest subsidies DO NOT support the diverse 8 billion on this planet

When governments go into business, citizens start to suffer. When governments support laws that promote a level economic playing field for all in a free enterprise system, citizens prosper. A good example of this is the United States. Under the free enterprise system, this small coalition of little more than 13 disparate colonies grew to become the most imposing industrial power in the world in just over 100 years.

Under the system we have today in which government spending picks winners and losers in the business world and hires massive amounts of people, we have amassed an unsupportable debt of more than $100,000 per person. This is beyond the personal debt that is burdening our citizens today. Yet, we still have advocates that want to transfer personal debt to national debt and further burden our posterity. This cannot end well.

The poorest American is richer than most of humanity. Of the eight billion now on this planet, more than five billion are living on less than $10.00 a day, and almost half the world - over three billion people - live on less than $2.50 a day, and billions are living with little to no access to electricity. This is the benefit of dictatorships and oligarchies disguised as democratic republics controlling these disadvantaged people.

The most important commodities we have today are the products and fuels made from fossil fuels that did not exist 200 years ago

Oil produces raw materials for more than 6,000 products manufactured by different industries that are demanded by the 8 billion on this planet. Without oil, all of our products would cost much more.

The fossil fuel industry also provides transportation fuels. Today, we have more than 50,000 merchant ships , more than 20,000 commercial aircraftand more thanâ€¯50,000 military aircraftâ€¯that use the fuels manufactured from crude oil.â€¯The fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of jets moving people, products, and the merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space programs, are also dependent on what can be manufactured from crude oil. Those fuels also support the 1.4 billionâ€¯cars in the worldand the 14 millionâ€¯trucks registered in the world.

The second most important commodity we have today is electricity. It is the perfect commodity to control on a national level to enhance the boot of oppression on its citizens. Subsidies for continuous, uninterruptible, and dispatchable power from coal, natural gas, and nuclear are JUST for electricity, the same electricity that CANNOT exist without the products and components made from the oil derivatives manufactured from fossil fuels. Subsidies help control the production of electricity in a manner that keeps it scarce and expensive.

Most electricity is produced with coal and natural gas. Natural gas is replacing coal, but, beyond that, the mix has not changed much despite the massive subsidies poured into the coffers of those willing to incorporate inefficient and expensive production of electricity in favor of the inexpensive and plentiful sources. This is reflected in the fact that coal and natural gas produce 95% or more of the proportion of electricity they were even a decade ago. Renewable energy subsidies have driven costs for electricity to double or triple their retail costs in some countries compared to a decade ago, even though quality of air has suffered in that same time frame.

Yet many advocate ridding the world of coal, natural gas, and oil no matter how much it costs people. Maybe we ought to rethink this radical and expensive transition. Remember, you the citizens pay for all government expenses, including costs of electricity production infrastructure, whether it is in taxes or direct utility bills.

We all know that special interests financially support the Government decision makers, and thus the Government policies financially support the special interests with subsidies. The Press

paints these subsidies as "free money" and we seem to ignore that this money really comes from the poor people and their children. If rich people paid the taxes, they would not remain rich, so it must come from somewhere.

Since subsidies come from all of us, maybe we should be careful how we use them. It turns out that most of the subsidies go to foreign businesses, many of which support the exploitation of slave labor to mine for the "green" minerals and metals to produce the windmills, solar panels, and EV batteries as well as the infliction of environmental degradation to "their" landscapes just to reinforce mandated EV's, wind turbines, and solar panels in "our backyards"!