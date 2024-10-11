The so-called 'green movement' increases the world's demands for crude oil!

Shockingly, environmentalists, energy policymakers, parents, teachers, students, and those in the media have no clue or understanding about the basis of the products in our daily lives from crude oil! Energy literacy is at its worst.

Energy policymakers, armed with their lack of energy literacy, continue their pursuit to eliminate the only known sources of the products and transportation fuels that support modern lifestyles and economies around the world. Over the last 200 years, the utilization of the products and transportation fuels that could be manufactured from crude oil, the world's population has grown from 1 to 8 billion. It was the 'products' from oil that supported this tremendous growth in population.

Our energy "leaders" are oblivious that everything that NEEDS electricity is made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas, from the light bulb to the iPhone, defibrillator, computers, telecommunications, spacecraft, and medications. Without the products made from fossil fuels there would be nothing that needs electricity.

Advertisement



Electricity CANNOT exist without crude oil. All the parts and components for wind turbines, solar panels, nuclear, hydro, and the mining equipment used to extract the metals and minerals to build clean "electricity" are made with oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil!

Our so-called "energy leaders" do not comprehend that electricity was developed AFTER the discovery of crude oil. Without the parts and components to be able to generate electricity such as insulation, copper wiring, computers, control panels, and air conditioning, there would be no electricity from any of the six methods used to generate electricity such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar.

Environmentalists, political bureaucrats, and policymakers seem to be oblivious that electricity and transportation cannot exist without products made from fossil fuels as they are ignorant of these basic facts:

3. Renewables, like wind and solar only exist to generate occasional electricity, as they CANNOT manufacture any of the more than 6,000 products and various transportation fuels made from fossil fuels, that are demanded by the various infrastructures of today, the same infrastructures that did not exist 200 years ago.

4. So-called "earth-friendly" electricity generation from wind and solar in the few healthy and wealthy countries of Germany, Australia, USA, Great Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and all the EU, representing about 12% of the eight billion of the world's population, only generate occasional electricity from breezes and sunshine. Again, those "renewables" CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels demanded by modern civilizations.

The elephant in the room that the energy policymakers refuse to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society, as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the 8 billion now on this planet.

Advertisement



Ridding the world of raw crude oil before we have a replacement to produce the oil derivatives currently manufactured from crude oil, we're back to the 1800s. Without fossil fuels, the greatest threat to the world's population could be the future to exist and prosper without those oil derivatives that are currently supporting more than 6,000 products for the 8 billion on this planet.

Looking back at the history of the petroleum industry, it illustrates that the black, cruddy-looking crude oil was virtually useless unless it could be manufactured (refining) into oil derivatives, which are now the basis of chemical products, such as plastics, solvents and medications, that are essential for supporting modern lifestyles.

Energy policymakers should know that there is no need to over-regulate the 'suppliers of fossil fuels when there is no replacement to meet the supply chain of product 'demands' of our materialistic world. It's obvious that energy policies are the real existential threat to billions across our planet.