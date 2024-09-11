Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Tea, Trump, and tyranny: could America rejoin the British Empire?

By Vince Hooper - posted Tuesday, 19 November 2024

It's a quiet day in the hallowed halls of Westminster when the unexpected happens: Donald J Trump, golden mane aglow, strides into the chamber, waving a tiny Union Jack. "Ladies and gentlemen," he bellows, "we're going to Make the Commonwealth Great Again-believe me, it's going to be tremendous!"

Yes, you read that right. Rumors are swirling that, in a historic twist, the United States might just apply to rejoin the British Commonwealth. And who better to lead the charge than Trump, a man whose understanding of British history surely begins and ends with Meghan Markle's Netflix specials?

The case for rejoining

The logic is ironclad, Trump's supporters argue. After all, who wouldn't want a bit of royal flair? Imagine the Fourth of July parades, now featuring a Buckingham Palace float. Fireworks in red, white, blue-and a tasteful touch of gold for the King. The Tea Party protests would suddenly look less like acts of rebellion and more like a minor cultural misunderstanding.

Advertisement

"We were just trying to save the tea," Trump might explain. "Great tea. Beautiful tea. The best tea."

For Trump, this isn't capitulation-it's completing the American Revolution. "People are saying this is a surrender. Fake news! This is the ultimate deal, folks. We're coming back as the top colony. No one's ever done that before."

What's in It for Britain?

Now, you might wonder what the Commonwealth gets out of this deal. Surely the UK isn't clamoring for a reunion with its rogue ex-colony. But think of the possibilities! A trade deal in which America gets Marmite and Britain gets freedom fries. A cultural exchange that swaps cricket for baseball (though the scoring confusion might spark another war). And finally, an opportunity for King Charles to reclaim his long-lost authority over "the colonies"-even if it's just symbolic.

Brexiters might grumble, but Westminster could spin it as a post-Brexit masterstroke. "We left Europe to take back America," they'd say, while quietly fretting over the economic impact of importing Bud Light.

A Commonwealth coup d'etat?

Would Trump settle for merely joining the Commonwealth? Unlikely. "We're gonna call it the Trumpwealth. The Brits had a great run, folks, but now it's time for an upgrade-platinum tier, no less."

Royal protocol might be tricky, though. Would Trump bow to King Charles? "I don't bow," he'd declare. "The King bows to me. He loves me. I'm told he said, 'Donald, you're the greatest Duke we've never had.'"

Advertisement

America's Founding Fathers rolling in their graves

Of course, this move would require some creative messaging. Imagine explaining to the ghosts of Washington, Jefferson, and Adams that their revolution was just a "soft launch." "They're pouring ghostly tea into the afterlife harbor," quips one historian, "while Jefferson drafts the Declaration of Re-Independence on spectral parchment."

But Trump wouldn't worry. "People don't know this, but George III and I-amazing guy-were actually great friends. If he'd had my Art of the Deal, the whole revolution thing? Never would've happened."

Cricket to golf and American exceptionalism

Then there's cricket-a sport as baffling to Americans as British humor. Trump would surely simplify it. "Too many wickets, too many runs-SAD! We're bringing in cheerleaders and a halftime show. Believe me, it's going to be bigger than the Super Bowl."

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Vince Hooper is an associate professor at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University, Saudi Arabia.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Vince Hooper

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Vince Hooper
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy